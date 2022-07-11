5 alternatives to replace rice and pasta

To replace rice and pasta in meals and reduce the amount of carbohydrates in the diet, you can use quinoa, amaranth, sweet potatoes and zucchini spaghetti, foods that can be added to various preparations, such as pasta, soups , salads, juices and vitamins.

In addition, they are healthy options for people with intolerance to gluten, which is present in pasta, and can be used in various recipes in the kitchen, offering as much variety as rice or pasta.

1. Quinoa

Quinoa is a pseudo-cereal rich in protein and fiber, which can be found in the form of flakes, grains or flour. In addition, it is rich in omega 3, calcium, iron and B vitamins, helping to prevent cardiovascular problems, osteoporosis and nervous system problems.

How to consume: to replace rice and pasta, you must use quinoa in grains, which must be cooked in the same way as rice, using 2 cups of water for each cup of quinoa. In addition, in the form of flakes or flour, quinoa can be added to salads, juices, soups and smoothies. See some recipes to lose weight with quinoa.

2. Amaranth

Amaranth is a grain rich in protein, fiber, iron, calcium, magnesium and potassium, having important properties such as preventing cancer, protecting against some neurological conditions, accelerating muscle recovery and preventing osteoporosis.

In addition, it is very rich in antioxidants that protect the liver and heart. It also has an anti-inflammatory effect, favors weight loss and helps lower cholesterol.

How to consume: amaranth grains can be cooked in the same way as rice and added to meat dishes, soups or salads. In addition, they can also be eaten raw along with fruit, milk and yogurt.

To make amaranth flour, simply grind the beans in a blender and add the flour to smoothies, porridges, cakes and juices. See the benefits of amaranth flour.

3. Zucchini spaghetti

Zucchini spaghetti is a healthy alternative, which can be used as a substitute for pasta, bringing the advantage of being low in calories, being a great option for weight loss diets. In addition, it does not contain gluten, making it a good solution for people with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.

Zucchini also has several health benefits as it is rich in vitamin A, carotenoids, vitamin C, calcium and potassium.

How to consume: cut the zucchini into slices about 2 fingers thick, remove the skins and place on a sheet of parchment paper greased with olive oil, taking it to the oven preheated to 200ºC for about 30 minutes.

When cooked, remove from heat and let cool for about 10 minutes. Then, just separate the zucchini strands with the help of a fork, and use with the stuffing you want.

See the step by step in the video below:

4. Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are a great source of low glycemic carbohydrates, can be consumed by diabetics and is a great option for pre-workout snack.

Sweet potato is rich in vitamin A, carotenes, vitamin C, potassium, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium, being a carbohydrate rich in antioxidants and anthocyanins, protecting against cancer and heart disease. In addition, it has fibers that help maintain intestinal health and take care of eye health.

How to consume: It can be used in the simple cooked form or in the puree form, combining well with all types of meat.

5. Buckwheat

Buckwheat is a food very rich in protein, fiber, antioxidants and minerals such as magnesium, manganese, iron and phosphorus, in addition to not containing gluten.

Due to its fiber composition, buckwheat maintains intestinal health, increases the feeling of satiety and controls blood sugar levels, favoring weight loss and can be consumed by people with diabetes.

How to consume: this grain can be prepared in the same way as rice. To do this, add 1 cup of buckwheat for every 2 cups of water and let it cook for approximately 20 minutes.

Buckwheat flour can be used to prepare cakes, pies and pancakes, for example. In addition, you can also buy noodles prepared with buckwheat.

To help with weight loss, see also other simple tips to lose weight and lose belly.