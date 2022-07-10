Foot stitches (reflexology) to relieve heartburn

A great natural way to relieve heartburn is to have a reflexology massage because this therapeutic massage works and stimulates the stomach by applying pressure to specific points on the foot responsible for this organ.

This reflexology massage helps to lessen the burning and stinging sensation that rises from the chest to the throat, relieving heartburn, and can also be used to relieve heartburn during pregnancy.

How to do a reflexology massage

To do the reflexology massage to relieve heartburn, just follow these steps:

Step 1: Bend the foot backwards with one hand and with the thumb of the other hand, slide laterally from the sole protrusion, as shown in the image. Repeat the movement 8 times;

Bend the foot backwards with one hand and with the thumb of the other hand, slide laterally from the sole protrusion, as shown in the image. Repeat the movement 8 times; Step 2: Push the toes back with one hand and with the thumb of the other hand, slide from the protrusion of the sole to the space between the big toe and the 2nd toe. Repeat the movement 6 times;

Push the toes back with one hand and with the thumb of the other hand, slide from the protrusion of the sole to the space between the big toe and the 2nd toe. Repeat the movement 6 times; Step 3: Place the thumb on the 3rd toe of the right foot and descend to the line of the sole protrusion. Then, press that point, as shown in the image, and make small circles for 10 seconds;

Place the thumb on the 3rd toe of the right foot and descend to the line of the sole protrusion. Then, press that point, as shown in the image, and make small circles for 10 seconds; Step 4: Rest your thumb just below the protrusion of the sole and go up sideways and smoothly to the point marked in the image. At this point, make small circles for 4 seconds. Repeat the movement 8 times, gently, making circles as you go;

Rest your thumb just below the protrusion of the sole and go up sideways and smoothly to the point marked in the image. At this point, make small circles for 4 seconds. Repeat the movement 8 times, gently, making circles as you go; Step 5: Bend the foot backwards and with the thumb of the other hand, go up to the base of the toes, as shown in the image. Do the movement for all fingers and repeat 5 times;

Bend the foot backwards and with the thumb of the other hand, go up to the base of the toes, as shown in the image. Do the movement for all fingers and repeat 5 times; Step 6: Run your thumb along the side of the foot up to the ankle as shown in the image, repeating the movement 3 times gently.

In addition to this massage, to relieve heartburn it is also important to follow other precautions such as avoiding eating too quickly, eating a small amount of food at each meal, avoiding drinking liquids during meals and not lying down right after eating.

