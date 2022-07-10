Urinary cystourethrography: what it is, what it is for and how to prepare

Urinary cystourethrography is a diagnostic method indicated to evaluate the size and shape of the bladder and urethra, in order to diagnose urinary tract conditions, the most common being vesicoureteral reflux, which consists of the return of urine from the bladder to the kidneys. , which is more common in children.

The exam lasts about 20 to 60 minutes and is performed using the X-ray technique and the use of a solution with contrast that is inserted with a probe, into the bladder.

When to take the exam

Urinary cystourethrography is generally indicated for children, for the diagnosis of urinary tract conditions such as vesicoureteral reflux and bladder and urethral abnormalities, and is performed when one of the following situations arises:

Recurrent urinary infections;

Pyelonephritis;

Obstruction of the urethra;

Dilatation of the kidneys;

Urinary incontinence.

Learn what vesicoureteral reflux is and see what treatment consists of.

how to prepare

Before performing the exam, it is important to know if the patient is allergic to the contrast solution, in order to avoid hypersensitivity reactions. In addition, the doctor should be informed about any medication the person is taking.

You may also need to fast for about 2 hours if your doctor recommends it.

What does the exam consist of

Before performing the exam, the professional cleans the urethra region with an antiseptic, and can apply a local anesthetic in the region, in order to reduce discomfort. Then, a thin probe is inserted into the bladder, which may make the patient feel slight pressure.

After fixing the probe to the leg, it is connected to a solution with contrast, which will fill the bladder and, when the bladder is full, the professional instructs the children to urinate. During this process, several radiographs will be taken and, finally, the probe is removed.

Care after the exam

After the examination, it is important for the person to drink plenty of fluids to eliminate traces of the contrast solution, and to check the appearance of the urine in order to detect possible bleeding.