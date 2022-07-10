Saponins: what they are, benefits and rich foods

Saponins are bio-organic compounds that are present in various plants and foods, such as oats, beans or peas. In addition, saponins are also found in the medicinal plant. Tribulus terrestris, which is sold as a supplement in the form of capsules, being widely used by those who want to gain muscle mass, as it facilitates muscle hypertrophy. See more about tribulus supplements.

These compounds belong to the group of phytosterols, which are nutrients that have several health benefits such as lowering cholesterol, helping to control blood sugar levels and preventing the onset of cancer. Saponins have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer, immunostimulating, cytotoxic and antimicrobial properties.

health benefits

1. Act as an antioxidant

Saponins are powerful antioxidants that protect cells against free radicals, helping to prevent DNA changes that can lead to diseases such as cancer. In addition, its antioxidant power also reduces the formation of atheromatous plaques in blood vessels, preventing problems such as heart attack and stroke.

2. Lower cholesterol

Saponins reduce cholesterol levels in the blood and liver by reducing the absorption of cholesterol from food in the intestine. In addition, they increase the excretion of cholesterol in the feces by increasing the elimination of bile acids.

3. Promote weight loss

It is possible that saponins help with weight loss by decreasing the absorption of fat in the intestine by inhibiting pancreatic lipase activity. In addition, saponins also regulate fat metabolism and control appetite.

4. Prevent cancer

By binding to intestinal cholesterol and preventing its oxidation, saponins are powerful nutrients in the prevention of colon cancer. In addition, they help strengthen the immune system and are important in regulating cell proliferation.

Saponins also appear to have cytotoxic activity, which stimulates the immune system to eliminate cancer cells.

5. Lower your blood sugar level

Saponins appear to improve insulin sensitivity as well as increase insulin production, which can help control blood sugar levels.

List of foods rich in saponins

The following table shows the amount of saponins in 100g of your main food source:

Food (100g) Saponins (mg) Chickpea 50 Soy 3900 baked beans 110 Pod 100 White bean 1600 Peanut 580 Bean sprouts 510 Spinach 550 Lentil 400 broad bean 310 Sesame 290 Pea 250 Asparagus 130 Garlic 110 Oat 90

In addition, ginseng drinks and wines are also great sources of saponins, especially red wines, which contain about 10 times more saponins than white wines. Discover all the benefits of wines.

To obtain the full benefits of saponins, it is important to consume these rich foods in a balanced, varied and healthy diet.