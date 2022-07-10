What does bilirubin in urine mean and what to do

The presence of bilirubin in the urine is usually indicative of liver problems and can be noticed due to the dark yellow to orange color of the pee, being confirmed through a urinalysis.

Bilirubin is a product of the degradation of hemoglobin, becomes soluble in the liver, receiving the name of direct bilirubin, is transported to the bile ducts and intestine, where it undergoes a degradation process, and is eliminated in the feces in the form of stercobilinogen and in the intestine. urine in the form of urobilinogen. When there are problems with the liver or bile ducts, direct bilirubin returns to the circulation, which can be filtered by the kidneys and eliminated in the urine. Learn more about bilirubin.

The main causes of bilirubin in urine are:

1. Hepatitis

Hepatitis is one of the main causes of bilirubin in the urine, because due to inflammation of the liver, conjugated bilirubin cannot follow the normal route of elimination, returning to the circulation and being able to be filtered by the kidneys and eliminated in the urine.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can happen due to infection with a virus, recurrent use of medications or due to an autoimmune disease, and there may be fever, headache, abdominal swelling and pale stools. Also, when the condition is not identified and treated, jaundice can occur, in which the eyes and skin turn yellow. See how to recognize the types of hepatitis.

What to do: If hepatitis is suspected, it is important to go to the general practitioner or hepatologist so that diagnostic tests are requested, such as serology for hepatitis viruses, evaluation of liver enzymes and urinalysis. In the confirmation of hepatitis, the doctor can indicate the best treatment according to the type of hepatitis, which can vary from rest and increased fluid intake, to the use of medications, such as Interferon, for example.

2. Cirrhosis

In cirrhosis, there is a chronic and progressive inflammation of the liver, which causes this organ to stop performing its functions correctly. Thus, as the liver is in the process of degeneration, bilirubin cannot go to the bile ducts and intestine to be eliminated, returning to the circulation and being eliminated in the urine.

Liver cirrhosis can happen as a result of hepatitis, but it is usually related to the frequent and excessive use of alcoholic beverages, resulting in symptoms such as weakness, excessive tiredness, weight loss with no apparent cause, lack of appetite, muscle atrophy and kidney failure. Know other symptoms of liver cirrhosis.

What to do: The treatment indicated by the general practitioner or hepatologist for cirrhosis varies according to the cause, and in most cases it is indicated to suspend the consumption of alcoholic beverages and adopt an adequate one that includes vitamin supplementation so that there are no nutritional deficiencies. It is important that cirrhosis is identified and treated as soon as possible in order to prevent disease progression and, consequently, liver transplantation.

3. Liver cancer

As in hepatitis and cirrhosis, in liver cancer the organ is in the process of chronic degeneration inflammation, which favors the elimination of direct bilirubin in the urine.

This type of cancer is more frequent in people who have fatty liver or who use anabolic steroids frequently and symptoms appear when the disease is already in more advanced stages, such as belly pain, loss of appetite for no apparent reason, excessive tiredness, skin and yellow eyes and constant nausea. Learn how to identify liver cancer.

What to do: If liver cancer is suspected, it is important to go to the hepatologist so that diagnostic tests are performed, such as an ultrasound of the abdomen and computed tomography, for example. In addition, some laboratory tests, such as the measurement of liver enzymes, may be indicated. If liver cancer is confirmed, the doctor may recommend surgical removal of the entire affected area and chemotherapy.

4. Gallstones

The presence of stones in the gallbladder can also lead to the appearance of bilirubin in the urine. This is because, due to the presence of stones, direct bilirubin cannot pass into the intestine, returning to the circulation, where it is filtered by the kidneys and is eliminated in the urine.

Gallstones or gallstones arise due to changes in the composition of bile, and may be related to diet, lifestyle and prolonged use of contraceptives. The main sign of a gallbladder stone is biliary colic, which corresponds to intense pain on the right side of the belly, in addition to loss of appetite, diarrhea and yellow eyes and skin. Know the signs and symptoms of gallstones.

What to do: The most frequently indicated treatment in the case of gallstones is the removal of the gallbladder through a surgical process. Then it is important the person must have a proper diet, rich in fruits, vegetables and whole foods and low in fats and fried foods.