8 ways to treat pimples

Treatment for pimples involves cleansing the skin and applying creams or lotions, as well as home care, such as increasing consumption of foods that help reduce skin inflammation, such as salmon, fruits, vegetables, and sunflower seeds, and avoid fried foods and sweets, for example.

To definitively treat pimples, it is recommended to consult a dermatologist, who will evaluate the skin type and causes, and may recommend specific products and remedies that can limit their growth and, depending on the number of pimples the person has, as well as the frequency of treatment. When new lesions appear, the doctor may also prescribe drugs such as antibiotics, contraceptives, retinoid creams and, as a last resort, isotretinoin, known as Roaccutane.

In addition, during treatment, it is important to keep the skin clean, using specific products for each skin type, in addition to avoiding moving or squeezing the pimples. The main treatment options are:

1. Cleaning products

Products in the form of lotion, gel or bar are used to remove excess oil, and can be used 2 to 3 times a day to prevent the accumulation of fat, dead cells and impurities that clog pores and form pimples.

These products are found in pharmacies or cosmetics stores, of the most varied prices. There are also options for all skin types, from the most oily to the most dry.

2. Creams with Alpha Hydroxy Acids

Applying alpha hydroxy acid creams, preferably at night, can help eliminate pimples and reduce their appearance. Alpha hydroxy acids are substances that promote a chemical exfoliation of the skin (chemical peeling), helping to unclog pores and preventing the accumulation of fat, which favors the appearance of pimples.

3. Drying gel

There are products in gel, paste or cream, which must be applied locally on the pimples and that help to dry them. Generally, these products contain antiseptic substances, which limit the progression of bacteria, exfoliants, which help to remove excess skin at the site, and anti-inflammatory substances, which reduce the swelling of the pimple.

4. Topical medications

Topical medications are generally used for more severe situations. These are creams that contain substances that are used at night and are sufficient to resolve most cases of grade 1 acne. Some of the topical retinoids available are:

retinoic acid;

adapalene;

Benzoyl peroxide;

Salicylic acid;

Azelaic acid.

Generally, these products prevent the formation of new pimples and inflammation on the skin, which can be of various types and can be purchased ready-made or formulated in compounding pharmacies, and should only be used if prescribed by a dermatologist.

5. Antibiotic pills

There are antibiotics that are able to reduce the population of bacteria that inhabit the skin and develop pimples, and should be used in cases of inflamed pimples, present in grade 2 or 3 acne, and are usually used in association with face products. .

Some examples of antibiotics used in this treatment are Tetracycline or Erythromycin, for example, and they should only be used under the guidance of the dermatologist and for a period of time determined by the doctor.

6. Oral isotretinoin

Also known as Roaccutane, this medication is only used in cases of severe and inflamed acne, which occurs in grade 3, as it has a potent anti-inflammatory and sebaceous gland inhibiting effect, drying the pimples.

Its use is only done with a dermatologist’s prescription, as it produces many side effects, such as dryness of the skin and lips, nasal dryness or conjunctivitis, for example, and must be used with care.

7. Anti-androgenic contraceptive

Certain contraceptives are used for resistant acne in women who have worsening pimples premenstrually or who have excess androgenic hormones, such as testosterone, that make their skin oilier.

Some examples are Diane 35, Elani or Aranki, and its use must be guided by the Gynecologist. Know how to choose the best contraceptive for acne.

8. Other techniques

There are skin treatments, made by the dermatologist, such as radiofrequency, phototherapy with special lights, laser and pulsed light that are very useful to reduce and deflate the acne region. They are great options for those who cannot or want to avoid the use of medication, or to associate with other treatments and have even better results.

home treatment for pimples

Home treatment for pimples and blackheads involves:

Avoid sweets and fried foods, alcoholic and carbonated drinks as they make digestion difficult and damage the skin;

Eat a diet rich in omega 3, zinc and antioxidants, choosing to eat salmon, sunflower seeds, fruits and vegetables because they reduce skin inflammation.

Wash skin daily with running water and with the products recommended by the dermatologist and dry it very well, without rubbing.

Opt to use makeup oil free to avoid clogging the pores.

