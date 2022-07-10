Contraceptive for Pimples – Tua Saúde

The treatment of acne in women can be done with the use of some contraceptives, because these drugs help in the control of hormones, such as androgens, reducing the oiliness of the skin and the formation of pimples.

Normally, the effect on the skin is observed between 3 and 6 months of continuous use of the pill and the best contraceptives to help control acne are those that contain an estrogen derivative, associated with progestins such as:

drospirenone : like the brands Elani, Aranke, Generise or Althaia;

: like the brands Elani, Aranke, Generise or Althaia; cyproterone : as Diane 35, Selene, Diclin or Lydian;

: as Diane 35, Selene, Diclin or Lydian; Dienogest: like Qlaira;

like Qlaira; Chlormadinone: Belara, Belarina or Chariva.

Cyproterone is the progestogen that has the strongest effects and therefore it should only be used in the most severe cases of acne, for as short a period of time as possible, because it is not so safe. Drospirenone, dienogest and chlormadinone are most commonly used for the treatment of mild to moderate acne.

When to use birth control for acne

Acne treatment should preferably be done with the use of topical products, such as cleansing lotions and creams with retinoic acid, adapalene or benzoyl peroxide, for example. In addition, topical and oral antibiotics or isotretinoin or spironolactone tablets prescribed by the dermatologist can also be used. See which remedies are most used to treat acne.

However, contraceptives may be an option for controlling pimples in some women, especially when:

Acne that has not improved with the other products;

Desire to use some contraceptive method, in addition to controlling pimples;

Pimples that get worse or become more inflamed in the premenstrual period

When the cause of acne is a disease that increases androgen levels in the body, such as polycystic ovary syndrome.

As the contraceptive modifies the levels of hormones in the woman’s body, one should consult the gynecologist before starting its use.

In addition, it can cause some side effects, such as nausea, pain and tenderness in the breasts, headache and out of season menstruation, and, if these symptoms are very intense, you should stop using the medication and consult your doctor. Understand better how the contraceptive works and ask your questions about how to use it.

how they work

The contraceptives most indicated as aids in the treatment of acne, act by decreasing the production of sebum by the sebaceous glands, reduce follicular hyperkeratinization, decrease the proliferation of the bacteria that causes acne, called P. acnes and they also reduce inflammation, thereby improving the appearance of the skin and decreasing the appearance of new pimples.

Stopping birth control can cause acne

It is very common for women who have stopped using contraceptives to feel the skin more oily and with the appearance of pimples, so you can use products that clean the skin of the face, to control oiliness, such as lotions or soaps sold in pharmacies.

If the symptoms are very intense, you should go to the dermatologist for a skin assessment and the prescription of more individualized treatments. Better understand the types of acne, and the best treatment for each.

When not to use birth control

The use of contraceptives is contraindicated in cases of:

Pregnancy and breastfeeding;

Children;

Men;

smoking;

High pressure;

Presence of unexplained vaginal bleeding;

Uncontrolled diabetes;

Previous history of thrombosis, heart attack or stroke;

Previous or family history of diseases that increase blood clotting;

Breast cancer;

Cirrhosis or liver cancer;

Very strong migraines.

In addition, it should not be used in people with hypersensitivity to any of the components of the contraceptive formula. Learn about the main complications of contraceptives.