Pain in the side of the foot: 5 causes and when to go to the doctor

Pain on the side of the foot, whether internal or external, can have several causes such as muscle fatigue, bunion, tendinitis or sprain. In most cases it is a pain that will not last longer than two days and can be treated at home with ice packs, rest and elevation of the foot.

It is recommended to seek a physical therapist and in cases of serious injuries an orthopedist in case of difficulty putting the foot on the floor and/or presence of bruises. Learn 6 ways to treat foot pain at home.

1. Muscle fatigue

This is the most common situation for the appearance of pain on the side of the foot, which can occur in cases of falls, walking on uneven terrain for long periods, beginning of activity without stretching, inappropriate footwear for physical exercises or sudden changes in habits, such as start a new sport.

What to do: elevating the foot helps in the circulation of oxygen-rich blood and consequently relieves discomfort, rest and ice packs are also recommended for 20 to 30 minutes 3 to 4 times a day, you can place the stones wrapped in a cloth to that the ice is not in contact with the skin. Learn other 7 tips on how to fight muscle fatigue.

2. Wrong step

Some people may have irregular tread, and this causes changes in walking, in addition to pain on the inner or outer side of the foot. In the supine step, the foot is inclined towards the outside, putting pressure on the last toe, while in the pronated step, the impulse comes from the first toe and the step is turned towards the inside of the foot. The ideal is to have a neutral stride where the impulse of the walk starts in the insteps of the feet, so the impact is distributed evenly over the surface of the foot.

What to do: if there is pain, ice packs for 20 to 30 minutes 3 to 4 times a day is a good way to relieve pain, never put ice directly on the skin. Consultation with an orthopedist may be necessary in cases of ongoing pain, treatment may include the use of special shoes or physical therapy. Also see how to choose the right shoes for running.

3. Bunion

A bunion is a deformity caused by the tipping of the first toe and/or last toe inwards, forming a callus on the outside or inside of the feet. Its causes are diverse, and may have genetic or day-to-day factors such as tight shoes and high heels.

The formation of the bunion is gradual and in the early stages you may experience pain on the sides of the feet.

What to do: if the bunion appears, there are exercises that can be done, in addition to the use of more comfortable shoes and devices that help in separating the toes, giving more comfort in everyday life, if you suspect swelling, apply ice packs for 20 to 30 minutes from 3 to 4 times a day, without the ice touching the skin directly. See also 4 exercises for bunions and how to care for your feet.

4. Tendonitis

Tendinitis in most cases is formed by trauma to the foot regions caused by repetitive movements or high-impact physical activities, such as jumping rope or playing soccer., the pain can be on the inner or outer side of the foot.

The diagnosis of tendinitis is made by X-ray analysis by the orthopedist, who will differentiate it from a muscle injury and initiate the most appropriate treatment.

What to do: you should elevate the injured foot and apply an ice pack for 20 to 30 minutes for 3 or 4 times a day, but without putting ice directly on the skin. If pain and swelling is noticed after rest, it is important to see a doctor, as the injury can be serious.

5. Sprain

A sprain is a type of trauma usually in the ankle that can cause pain on the inner or outer side of the foot, it is a strain or tear of the muscle that can occur from medium and high impact activities such as jumping rope or playing football, accidents such as sudden falls or strong blows.

What to do: Elevate the injured foot and apply an ice pack for 20 to 30 minutes for 3 or 4 times a day, without the ice being in direct contact with the skin. If the pain remains, it is recommended to look for an orthopedist for evaluation, as the sprain has three degrees of injuries and it is necessary to evaluate the need for surgical intervention in the most severe cases. Learn more about ankle sprain, symptoms and how to treat it.

when to go to the doctor

It is recommended to go to the doctor when there is no improvement in symptoms and worsening symptoms such as:

Difficulty putting the foot on the floor or walking;

Appearance of purplish spots;

Unbearable pain that did not improve after using analgesics;

Swelling;

Presence of pus at the site;

It is important to go to the doctor if you suspect a worsening of symptoms, as in certain cases it will be necessary to undergo tests such as X-rays to identify the cause of the pain and initiate the most appropriate treatment.