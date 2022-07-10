How is pneumonia contagious and how to prevent it

Pneumonia is an inflammation of the lungs, usually caused by bacterial, viral or fungal infections. Although pneumonia itself is not contagious, the microorganisms that cause this disease can be transmitted from one person to another, facilitating the onset of the disease in people with a weakened immune system, such as the elderly, children or immunocompromised, for example.

Thus, it is important to adopt strategies that reduce the chances of contracting pneumonia, such as washing your hands well, getting vaccinated annually against the flu and controlling allergic rhinitis attacks, for example.

How to avoid getting pneumonia

The prevention of pneumonia is achieved through the adoption of measures that contribute to the strengthening of the immune system, preventing not only this, but also other diseases caused by microorganisms that can be easily transmitted from one person to another. So, the top 7 tips to avoid pneumonia are:

1. Maintain hydration and a balanced diet

It is important to maintain a balanced diet and drink about 2 liters of water a day, to maintain a very active immunity and capable of fighting the causative agents, such as viruses and bacteria, before the infection reaches the lungs. In addition, it is recommended to reduce the consumption of alcoholic beverages, since alcohol consumption can interfere with immunity and facilitate the aspiration of secretions and vomiting, favoring the occurrence of pneumonia;

2. Avoid the use of cigarettes

The habit of smoking causes inflammation in the tissues of the airways, which facilitate the proliferation of microorganisms, in addition to reducing the ability of the lung to promote the expulsion of the microorganism;

3. Control allergic rhinitis attacks

By avoiding situations that trigger the allergy, such as dust, animal hair, pollen or mites, for example, the likelihood of contracting pneumonia is reduced, as the inflammation caused by the allergy can act as a gateway for viruses, bacteria and fungi.

4. Keep the air conditioner clean

Keeping the air conditioner clean and in proper conditions for use helps to prevent the spread of agents that cause allergies.

5. Humidify the air

Humidifying the air using the humidifier or placing a basin with water in the rooms at night, especially in winter, when the air gets drier and increases the amount of pollution, is a good way to prevent particles from being suspended in the air and cause irritation of the airways;

6. Keep your hands clean

Frequently washing your hands with soap or cleaning them with alcohol gel, whenever you are in public environments, such as shopping malls, buses or subways, helps prevent the transmission of microorganisms, responsible for causing respiratory infections.

7. Avoid closed and crowded places

Closed and crowded places should be avoided, especially in times of epidemics of infections, as this facilitates the transmission of diseases. See what they are and how to avoid the most common winter diseases;

8. Get vaccinated annually against the flu

It is important to be vaccinated for the flu, as vaccines are prepared to protect against the most dangerous flu viruses that circulate in the environment throughout the year, being essential for risk groups, such as children up to 5 years old, the elderly and carriers. of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease.

In addition, people who have chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, respiratory diseases or liver diseases, for example, should always keep them well treated and controlled, with the correct use of medicines and medical monitoring, as the decompensation of these diseases compromises immunity and facilitates infection of the lungs.

How to prevent childhood pneumonia

Babies and children up to about 2 years old already have a predisposition to infections due to the still developing immune system. For this reason, it is important not to expose the child to contact with people with respiratory infections, such as flu and colds, in addition to avoiding frequenting environments that are too crowded or with excess pollution and cigarette smoke, especially in periods of epidemics of infections.

The diet should also be well balanced, preferably with exclusive breastfeeding until around 6 months, so that the child’s defenses are well developed, and start introducing new foods according to the pediatrician’s guidance. Check out the proper diet and the ideal feeding routine for the baby.

In addition, children should also be vaccinated annually for the flu, especially those with a history of repeated infections or who have lung problems such as bronchitis and asthma.

Is pneumonia serious?

Most of the time, pneumonia is not serious, and can be treated at home according to its cause, usually with antibiotic pills, and some care such as rest and hydration, guided by the doctor. Check out some more guidelines for treating pneumonia.

However, in some cases, pneumonia can progress seriously, causing signs such as difficulty breathing, mental confusion and changes in the functioning of other organs. In these cases, hospitalization, use of medication in the vein and even use of oxygen to help breathing is necessary.

Some factors that determine the severity of pneumonia are:

Type of microorganism which can be more aggressive, such as bacteria of the Klebsiella pneumoniae and Pseudomonas aeruginosafor example, which are very dangerous because they have a high capacity for infection and are resistant to many antibiotics;

which can be more aggressive, such as bacteria of the Klebsiella pneumoniae and Pseudomonas aeruginosafor example, which are very dangerous because they have a high capacity for infection and are resistant to many antibiotics; person’s immunity which is important to create barriers and prevent infection of the lungs, being impaired in the elderly, babies and people with autoimmune diseases, AIDS, cancer or decompensated diabetes, for example;

which is important to create barriers and prevent infection of the lungs, being impaired in the elderly, babies and people with autoimmune diseases, AIDS, cancer or decompensated diabetes, for example; Treatment start timeas rapid detection and early initiation of treatment prevents the infection from getting worse and becoming more difficult to treat.

Thus, in the presence of signs and symptoms that indicate pneumonia, it is important to undergo a medical evaluation for a quick diagnosis and the beginning of treatment as soon as possible.