Neonatal acne: what it is and how to treat baby pimples

The presence of pimples on the baby, scientifically known as neonatal acne, is the result of a normal change in the baby’s skin caused mainly by the exchange of hormones between the mother and the baby during pregnancy, which leads to the formation of small red or white balls in the baby’s skin. baby’s face, forehead, head or back.

Baby pimples are not serious or uncomfortable and rarely need treatment, disappearing after 2 to 3 weeks after they appear. However, in any case, you should consult the pediatrician so that he can indicate the necessary care to facilitate the elimination of pimples.

Main causes

It is not yet known for sure which specific causes are at the origin of the appearance of pimples in the baby, but it is thought that it may be related to the exchange of hormones between the mother and the baby during pregnancy.

Generally, pimples are more common in newborns under 1 month of age, however, in some cases, they can also appear up to 6 months of age.

If the pimples appear after 6 months, it is recommended to consult the pediatrician to assess whether there is a hormonal problem and, thus, initiate the appropriate treatment.

How to treat baby pimples

Normally, it is not necessary to carry out any kind of treatment for the baby’s pimples, as they disappear after a few weeks, and it is only recommended that parents keep the baby’s skin clean with water and soap of suitable neutral pH.

Some care that reduces the redness of the skin that arises due to pimples are:

Dress the baby in cotton clothes suitable for the season, preventing it from getting too hot;

Clean the saliva or milk whenever the baby gulps, preventing it from drying on the skin;

Do not use acne products sold in pharmacies, as they are not adapted for the baby’s skin;

Avoid squeezing the pimples or rubbing them while showering, as this can worsen inflammation.

Do not apply oily creams to the skin, especially on the affected area, as it causes an increase in pimples.

In the most serious cases, in which acne in the baby takes more than 3 months to disappear, it is recommended to go back to the pediatrician so that he can evaluate the need to start treatment with some medicine.

