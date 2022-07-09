Frequent thrush: 7 main causes and what to do

Recurrent canker sores, or aphthous stomatitis, correspond to a small lesion that can appear in the mouth, tongue or throat and make talking, eating and swallowing very uncomfortable. The cause of canker sores is not very well understood, but some situations can favor the appearance of canker sores, such as low immunity, consumption of very acidic foods or wounds caused by dental appliances, for example.

In addition, taking some medications, stressful situations, gastric problems and stomach acidity can also cause canker sores in the mouth.

1. Use of dental appliances

It is normal for canker sores to appear when placing the orthodontic device due to small traumas that occur due to friction between the device and the mucosa of the mouth. Despite causing great discomfort, oral hygiene should not be interrupted.

What to do: It is recommended to go to the dentist so that the appearance of the canker sore can be associated with the use of braces. It may be indicated by the doctor to use resins or protective waxes to properly sanitize the lesion, thus avoiding infections.

2. Nutritional deficiencies

Deficiency of zinc, iron, folate and vitamin B12 can favor the appearance of canker sores. Understand what vitamin B12 is for.

What to do: To meet the daily need for zinc, iron, folate and vitamin B12, it is important to consume more foods of animal origin, such as meat, milk and eggs, for example, with the guidance of a nutritionist.

3. Genetics

When family members have thrush, it is likely that thrush will also develop throughout life, as there is a genetic predisposition.

What to do: There is no way to control genetic factors, but there are ways to reduce the chances, such as avoiding acidic fruits, such as pineapple, and spicy foods, as they can irritate the lining of the mouth and facilitate the appearance of canker sores. Learn 5 foolproof tips to cure canker sores.

4. Bite on the tongue or cheek

Bites on both the tongue and cheek can favor the appearance of canker sores, which can make simple actions, such as speaking, swallowing and chewing, difficult and painful.

What to do: To take care of canker sores, ointments can be applied on site, such as Omcilon, or a mouthwash can be made with barbatimão tea, as this plant has antiseptic and healing properties. See what are the best homemade ways to treat cold sores.

5. Psychological factors

Stress and anxiety, for example, can decrease immune system functions, increasing the chances of infection. In addition, there may be drying of the mucosa of the mouth, which may favor the appearance of canker sores.

What to do: It is important to look for ways to control stress and anxiety, such as resting and exercising. See what are the 7 steps to control stress.

6. Celiac disease

Celiac disease is a gastrointestinal disorder characterized by gluten intolerance. Celiac disease does not cause a cold sore, but it can be a sign of the disease and should be treated.

What to do: When symptoms of celiac disease are identified, it is important to see a nutritionist to establish a gluten-free diet. Learn how to identify and treat celiac disease.

7. AIDS

As in celiac disease, canker sores can be indicative of AIDS, however, in this disease canker sores are more frequent, larger and take a long time to heal, as the immune system is compromised.

What to do: At the first symptoms of AIDS, it is important to seek guidance from an infectious disease specialist or general practitioner so that treatment can be started immediately. Learn about the main symptoms of AIDS and how to treat it.

when to go to the doctor

It is important to see a doctor when:

Canker sores are very large;

The appearance of canker sores is very frequent;

Canker sores take time to disappear;

Lesions on the lips begin to appear;

Pain when swallowing or chewing does not go away even with the use of pain relievers.

When any of these symptoms appear, it is important to go to the doctor so that the cause can be identified and treatment started, as it can mean more serious conditions such as Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome and even AIDS.

How to get rid of canker sores permanently

Canker sores usually go away naturally in about 1 to 2 weeks, however, using home remedies can speed up their healing. Some examples are:

Make mouthwash with warm water and salt about 3 times a day, as the salt has antiseptic properties, keeping the cold sore area clean and accelerating healing. To make this home remedy, just add 1 teaspoon of coarse salt to 1 glass of warm water and stir well;

about 3 times a day, as the salt has antiseptic properties, keeping the cold sore area clean and accelerating healing. To make this home remedy, just add 1 teaspoon of coarse salt to 1 glass of warm water and stir well; Place an ice cube on the cold sore helps relieve pain and inflammation;

on the cold sore helps relieve pain and inflammation; spend a little honey on the canker sore with the help of a cotton swab, as honey has a healing action.

In addition, it is important to avoid eating acidic or spicy foods until the cold sore has disappeared, such as lemon, kiwi and tomato, for example, and to rinse your mouth with a mouthwash every day and maintain good oral hygiene daily.