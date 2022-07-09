Back Pain When Breathing: What It Could Be and What to Do

Back pain when breathing is usually related to some problem that affects the lungs or the lining of this organ, known as the pleura. The most common cases are flu and cold, but pain can also arise in more serious lung disorders, such as pneumonia or pulmonary embolism, for example.

Although less frequent, pain can also be a sign of problems in other places, from the muscles to the heart, but in these situations, it is usually associated with other symptoms that do not just involve breathing.

In any case, the best option whenever this type of pain appears, especially if it lasts for more than 3 days or if it is very intense, is to consult a pulmonologist or a general practitioner, to carry out diagnostic tests, such as an X-ray, identifying the possible cause and initiating the most appropriate treatment.

Thus, the most common causes of back pain when breathing include:

1. Flu and cold

The flu and cold are very common health conditions that are caused by the entry of viruses into the body, which cause symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, excessive tiredness and even fever. However, and although it is less frequent, both the flu and the cold can also lead to the appearance of back pain when breathing, which is usually related to the accumulation of secretions in the airways or the fatigue of the respiratory muscles due to the act of breathing. to cough.

What to do: cold and flu viruses are naturally eliminated by the immune system itself after a few days. Therefore, it is best to adopt measures that help strengthen the body’s defenses and recover faster, such as maintaining rest and drinking plenty of fluids during the day. Check out 7 simple tips to do at home and get rid of the flu faster.

2. Muscle strain

Muscle strain is another relatively common and minor cause of pain when breathing. This condition happens when the muscle fibers suffer small tears and, therefore, are painful for 2 to 3 days. This can happen when you put some extra strain on your back muscles, which can happen from having bad posture during the day, exercising at the gym, or simply coughing too hard during a cold or flu situation.

What to do: the best form of treatment for muscle strain is rest, as it avoids the use of injured muscle fibers. In addition, applying a cold compress to the area for the first 48 hours, 3 to 4 times a day, can also help relieve pain. See more about muscle strain and what to do.

3. Costochondritis

Costochondritis is inflammation of the cartilage that connects the sternum bone to the ribs. This condition usually causes severe pain in the chest, which can radiate to the back, especially when taking a deep breath. In addition to pain, costochondritis can also cause shortness of breath and pain when pressing on the breastbone.

What to do: usually the pain caused by costochondritis improves with the application of hot compresses in the sternum region, in addition to rest and avoiding great efforts. However, when the pain is very severe, or makes it difficult to carry out daily activities, it is advisable to consult an orthopedist or general practitioner, to assess the need to start treatment with medication, such as analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs. Learn more about this condition and its treatment.

4. Pneumonia

Although most of the time, back pain when breathing is just a symptom of the flu or cold, there are also situations where the pain gets worse and that can indicate a slightly more serious infection, such as pneumonia.

In these cases, in addition to pain, cough and runny nose, which are common in the flu and cold, other signs and symptoms may also appear, such as intense difficulty breathing, fever above 38ºC and greenish or bloody phlegm, for example. Here’s how to identify a pneumonia situation.

What to do: in case of suspicion of pneumonia, it is always very important to consult a doctor, to diagnose the problem and start the most appropriate treatment, which may include the use of antibiotics. However, since pneumonia can be quite contagious, especially if caused by a virus, it is recommended that, if possible, you put on a mask when you leave the house.

5. Pulmonary embolism

Although more rare, pulmonary embolism is another problem that can cause severe back pain when breathing. This condition happens when one of the vessels in the lung is blocked by a clot, which prevents blood from flowing to some parts of the lung. When this happens, in addition to pain, symptoms such as intense shortness of breath, coughing up blood and bluish skin, for example, are common.

Embolism can happen to anyone, but it is more common in people with a history of thrombosis, who have clotting problems, who are overweight, or who have a very sedentary lifestyle.

What to do: since it is a very serious situation, whenever there is a suspicion of having a pulmonary embolism, it is recommended to go as soon as possible to the emergency room, to confirm the diagnosis and start the treatment, which normally starts with the use of medicines that help break up the clot, such as heparin. Understand better what embolism is, what the symptoms are and how to treat it.

6. Pleurisy

Pleurisy, or pleuritis, is another condition that can cause severe back pain when breathing and that happens when fluid builds up between the two layers of the pleura, which is the membrane that lines the lungs. When this happens, the pleura becomes inflamed and the pain tends to get worse when you take a deep breath or cough. In addition, other symptoms include a very frequent cough, feeling short of breath, and persistent low-grade fever.

While not considered a serious condition, pleurisy can be an important sign, as it often appears in people who have another respiratory problem and can mean that treatment for that problem is not working.

What to do: the suspicion of pleurisy should always be evaluated by a doctor, therefore it is recommended to go to the hospital. Treatment is almost always started with an anti-inflammatory drug to relieve inflammation in the pleura and improve symptoms, but the doctor also needs to identify the cause of the pleurisy. See more about pleurisy, how to identify and treat it.

7. Pericarditis

Back pain when breathing is almost always related to a lung problem, however, it can also arise in some heart problems, such as pericarditis. Pericarditis is inflammation of the membrane that covers the heart muscle, the pericardium, which in addition to severe pain in the chest, can also cause intense pain that radiates to the back, especially when trying to take a deep breath.

Pericarditis is more common in people who have some kind of infection or inflammation in another part of their body, such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, rheumatoid arthritis, or even a cavity. See in more detail how to identify a situation of pericarditis.

What to do: Treatment of pericarditis can be relatively easy, especially when the problem is identified at an early stage. Thus, if there is a suspicion of a heart problem, it is advisable to consult a cardiologist so that he can evaluate the symptoms, as well as the health history, arriving at the diagnosis and indicating the most appropriate treatment.

8. Infarction

Although the most common symptom of a heart attack is the appearance of a very intense pain, in the form of tightness, in the chest, there are also cases in which the pain begins with a slight discomfort in the back that worsens when breathing. Other symptoms that may be associated are tingling in one of the arms, usually the left, nausea and general malaise, as well as difficulty breathing.

Although it is relatively rare, a heart attack is an increasingly frequent situation, especially in those who have some risk factors, such as eating an unbalanced diet, being a smoker, living in constant stress or having a history of high blood pressure, diabetes or cholesterol.

What to do: whenever there is a suspicion of a heart attack, it is very important to go to the hospital quickly, since the earlier it is diagnosed, the greater the chances of treating the problem and preventing the emergence of complications. Learn more about recognizing a possible heart attack.