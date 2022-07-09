Induced Coma: What It Is, When It’s Necessary, and Risks

Induced coma is a deep sedation that is done to help the recovery of a patient who is very serious, as can happen after a stroke, brain trauma, heart attack or in lung diseases, such as severe pneumonia, for example.

This type of sedation is done by medication, such as those used in general anesthesia, and therefore, the person can wake up after hours or days, when the patient is recovering or the doctor deems it advisable. In this way, the induced coma is different from the coma caused by diseases, as this cannot be predictable and does not depend on the doctor’s control.

Generally, induced coma is performed in an ICU environment, as it is necessary to use devices that help breathing, as well as extensive monitoring of all the patient’s vital data, in order to avoid complications such as respiratory arrest, cardiac arrest or reaction to the effect of medication, for example.

When it’s necessary

Induced coma is a type of deep sleep caused by sedative drugs, it may be necessary when the patient has a very serious or delicate health condition, such as:

Head trauma , caused by accidents or falls. Check out what are the consequences of head trauma for the body;

, caused by accidents or falls. Check out what are the consequences of head trauma for the body; epileptic seizure that does not improve with medication;

that does not improve with medication; severe heart disease , due to infarction, heart failure or arrhythmias, for example. Understand what can cause heart failure and how to treat it.

, due to infarction, heart failure or arrhythmias, for example. Understand what can cause heart failure and how to treat it. Severe lung failure caused by pneumonia, emphysema or cancer, for example;

caused by pneumonia, emphysema or cancer, for example; severe neurological disease , such as a major stroke, meningitis or brain tumor. Learn how stroke treatment is done to avoid sequelae;

, such as a major stroke, meningitis or brain tumor. Learn how stroke treatment is done to avoid sequelae; After complicated surgery such as brain surgery, heart surgery or after some serious accident;

such as brain surgery, heart surgery or after some serious accident; Pain that does not improve with medicationas in major burns or advanced cancer.

In these cases, coma is induced so that the brain and body have a better chance of recovering, as the body will save energy by not being active, and the person will not feel pain or discomfort because of the serious condition.

In cases of serious lung diseases, such as pneumonia, sedation will also facilitate collaboration with the breathing apparatus, allowing better oxygenation of the organism that was impaired by the disease. Learn more about treatments that help oxygenate the body in respiratory failure.

How is it made and how long does it last?

Induced coma is caused by sedative drugs such as Midazolam or Propofol, administered in controlled doses and injected into a vein, usually in the ICU, with an effect that can last for hours, days or weeksuntil it is discontinued due to the improvement of the patient’s clinical condition or so that the physician can carry out clinical evaluations.

The time to wake up also varies according to how the drug is metabolized by the person’s body. In addition, the patient’s recovery depends on each case, so whether the person will survive or have sequelae will depend on the type of disease, severity and health conditions of the person, influenced by issues such as age, nutritional conditions, use medication and disease severity.

Can the person in an induced coma hear?

When in a deep coma, the person is not conscious and therefore does not feel, does not move and does not hear, for example. However, there are several levels of sedation, depending on the dose of the drug, so when sedation is lighter it is possible to hear, move or interact, as if you were drowsy.

Possible risks of induced coma

As sedation is performed by anesthetic drugs, similar to what is used in general anesthesia, some complications can occur, such as:

Allergy to the active ingredient of the medication;

Decreased heartbeat;

Respiratory failure.

These complications are avoided with continuous monitoring of the patient’s vital data and constant assessment by the ICU physician and nursing staff. In addition, the health condition of a patient who needs an induced coma is usually serious, and the risk of sedation is lower than the risk of the disease itself.

Learn more about how general anesthesia works and what the risks are.