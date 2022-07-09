Proteus Syndrome: what it is, how to identify it and treatment

Proteus syndrome is a rare genetic disorder characterized by excessive and asymmetrical growth of bones, skin, and other tissues, resulting in gigantism of various limbs and organs, primarily arms, legs, skull, and spinal cord.

Symptoms of Proteus Syndrome usually appear between 6 and 18 months of age, and excessive and disproportionate growth tends to stop in adolescence. It is important that the syndrome is identified quickly so that immediate measures can be taken to correct the deformations and improve the body image of patients with the syndrome, avoiding psychological problems, such as social isolation and depression, for example.

Proteus syndrome in the hand

Main features

Proteus syndrome usually causes the appearance of some features, such as:

Deformations in the arms, legs, skull and spinal cord;

Body asymmetry;

Excessive skin folds;

Spine problems;

Longer face;

Heart problems;

Warts and clear spots on the body;

Enlarged spleen;

Increase in the diameter of the fingers, called digital hypertrophy;

mental retardation.

Although there are several physical changes, in most cases, patients with the syndrome develop their intellectual abilities normally, and can lead a relatively normal life.

It is important that the syndrome is identified as early as possible, as monitoring from the onset of the first changes can help, not only to avoid psychological disorders, but also to avoid some common complications of this syndrome, such as the appearance of rare tumors or occurrence of deep vein thrombosis.

What causes the syndrome

The cause of Proteus syndrome is not yet well established, however it is believed that it may be a genetic disease resulting from a spontaneous mutation in the ATK1 gene that occurs during the development of the fetus.

Despite being genetic, Proteus syndrome is not considered hereditary, which means that there is no risk of passing the mutation from parents to children. However, if there are cases of Proteus syndrome in the family, genetic counseling is recommended, as there may be a greater predisposition for this mutation to occur.

How is the treatment done?

There is no specific treatment for Proteus syndrome, and the doctor usually recommends the use of specific drugs to control some symptoms, in addition to surgeries to repair tissues, remove tumors and improve body aesthetics.

When detected in the early stages, the syndrome can be controlled through the use of a drug called Rapamycin, which is an immunosuppressive drug indicated with the aim of preventing abnormal tissue growth and preventing tumor formation.

In addition, it is extremely important that the treatment is carried out by a multidisciplinary team of health professionals, including a pediatrician, orthopedist, plastic surgeon, dermatologist, dentist, neurosurgeon and psychologist, for example. In this way, the person will have all the support necessary to have a good quality of life.

Role of the psychologist in Proteus syndrome

Psychological follow-up is very important not only for the person with the syndrome but also for their family members, because in this way it is possible to understand the disease and adopt measures that improve the person’s quality of life and self-esteem. In addition, the psychologist is essential to improve learning difficulties, treat cases of depression, reduce the person’s discomfort and allow social interaction.