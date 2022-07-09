Boil Ointment – Tua Saúde

The ointments indicated for the treatment of boils, have antibiotics in their composition, as is the case of Nebaciderme, Nebacetin or Bactroban, for example, since the boil is a skin infection caused by bacteria, which forms a reddish lump, generating intense pain and discomfort.

Applying the right ointment helps treat the boil faster, relieving pain and discomfort. These products can be applied to any region of the body where the boil is located, being more common to appear in the groin, armpit, thigh, face or buttocks.

In addition to antibiotic ointments, herbal products can also be used, which, although not as effective, can help in the treatment of boils.

How to use ointment to dry a boil

The correct way to use the ointment varies according to the composition of each one:

1. Nebacetin or Nebaciderm

Nebacetin or Nebaciderme ointments have two antibiotics in their composition, neomycin and zinc bacitracin, and can be applied 2 to 5 times a day, with the aid of a gauze, after washing your hands and the area to be treated well. The duration of treatment must be determined by the doctor. Know the contraindications and side effects of these ointments.

2. Bactroban

Bactroban ointment has the antibiotic mupirocin in its composition, and should be applied up to 3 times a day, with the aid of a gauze, after washing your hands and the area to be treated well. The ointment can be applied for a maximum of 10 days or as recommended by the doctor. See what are the contraindications and side effects of bactroban.

3. Verutex

Verutex ointment has the antibiotic fusidic acid in the composition, and can be applied 2 to 3 times a day, for a period of generally 7 days or as directed by the doctor. Learn more about Verutex indications.

4. Basilicon

Basilicium ointment is a herbal remedy that helps to eliminate the boil by helping to remove the pus and reduce the inflammatory process. The ointment should be applied to the affected area, after washing your hands and the area, followed by a massage.

After applying the ointment indicated by the doctor, it is possible that symptoms such as slight itching, redness, swelling and increased temperature in the area may appear, but generally its use is well tolerated. These ointments should not be used during pregnancy and lactation.

How to treat an inflamed boil

When a boil is inflamed, it is necessary to keep the skin clean to prevent it from getting worse, as it is normal for the boil to start leaking and the pus to come out on its own, in about 7 to 10 days, which greatly relieves the pain, but increases the risk of infection by spreading bacteria on the skin.

Placing a warm compress over the boil is a good way to relieve pain, but it is important to use a sterile compress or gauze each time you apply the compress to reduce the risk of infection. The compress can also be soaked in chamomile tea, and can be used about 3 times a day.

Also, avoid squeezing or popping the boil with your fingernails, as it can be very painful and the infection can spread through the skin. The area should also be washed with an antiseptic solution. Check out 3 steps to treat boil.