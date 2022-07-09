What is human albumin (Albumax) used for

Human albumin is a protein that helps maintain fluid in the blood by absorbing excess water from tissues and maintaining blood volume. Thus, this protein can be used in serious situations, when it is necessary to increase blood volume or reduce swelling, as in burns or severe bleeding.

The best known commercial name of this substance is Albumax, however, it cannot be purchased in conventional pharmacies, being used only in the hospital by the doctor’s recommendation. Other names for this medication include Albuminar 20%, Blaubimax, Beribumin or Plasbumin 20, for example.

This type of albumin should not be used to increase muscle mass, in these cases it is recommended to use albumin supplements.

what is it for

Human albumin is indicated in cases where it is necessary to correct the volume of blood and the amount of fluid in the tissues, such as in cases of:

Kidney or liver problems;

Severe burns;

severe bleeding;

Brain swelling;

Generalized infections;

Dehydration;

Marked decrease in blood pressure.

In addition, it can also be used in newborns and babies, especially in cases of excess bilirubin or decrease in albumin after complex surgeries. To do this, it must be administered directly into a vein and therefore should only be used by a healthcare professional in the hospital. The dose usually varies depending on the problem being treated and the patient’s weight.

Contraindications and possible side effects

Albumin is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to the components of the formula, with heart problems and abnormal blood volume, in patients with varices in the esophagus, severe anemia, dehydration, pulmonary edema, with a tendency to bleed for no apparent reason and absence of urine.

The use of this medicine should also not be done during pregnancy or breastfeeding, without medical advice.

Among the side effects usually related to albumin use are nausea, redness and skin lesions, fever and allergic reaction of the whole body, which can be fatal.