Baking soda with lemon: good for health or dangerous mixture?

Mixing baking soda with lemon has become more and more popular, especially since there are reports that this mixture can help with some aesthetic issues, such as whitening teeth or removing scars, leaving the skin more beautiful.

In addition, mixing baking soda with lemon has also gained popularity as a home remedy for relieving reflux symptoms, especially stomach pain and constant heartburn.

However, there are few scientific studies done with the mixture that can prove these benefits. So, based on the lemon and bicarbonate individually, we explain the possible effect of these ingredients for each of the most common uses:

1. Whiten your teeth

Several studies done with baking soda in oral health show that the substance is able to eliminate excess bacteria from the mouth, reducing plaque and, consequently, leaving teeth whiter.

In addition, an investigation carried out in 2017 with toothpastes that contained sodium bicarbonate in the composition also concluded that these pastes were able to eliminate surface stains from the teeth due to the presence of bicarbonate.

In the case of lemon, a study done in 2015 showed that lemon has acids that are capable of destroying tooth enamel, increasing the risk of tooth sensitivity and the appearance of cavities.

Conclusion

Although there is no study that evaluates the effect of the mixture of bicarbonate with lemon on the health of the teeth, its use is not recommended, especially due to the risks of applying lemon on the teeth. The ideal is to consult a dentist for professional whitening.

2. Relieve reflux and heartburn

Due to its basic pH of 9, bicarbonate is a substance that has been shown to increase the pH of gastric contents, making it less acidic. In this way, the substance can help relieve the typical symptoms of reflux, which happen when stomach contents manage to reach the esophagus.

Lemon, on the other hand, has an acidic pH of 2, which, although it is a higher pH than that of the gastric content, which is 1.2, is not enough to neutralize the acid and relieve symptoms. Still, there are some pharmacy antacids that combine bicarbonate with lemon, because when combined, these ingredients produce sodium citrate, a substance that prevents very sudden changes in the pH of the stomach.

Conclusion

Some antacids contain bicarbonate and lemon in their composition, but this combination is made in the laboratory with very exact amounts of each ingredient. Since it is difficult to measure these ingredients correctly at home, so as not to add a larger amount of lemon than indicated, it is advisable to prefer the use of a pharmacy antacid, instead of mixing lemon with bicarbonate.

This is because if the mixture contains a greater amount of bicarbonate, it can leave the stomach with a very basic pH, which makes digestion difficult and increases the formation of gases. If the mixture has a very large amount of lemon, the pH may remain acidic, not relieving symptoms.

3. Remove scars

Lemon is an ingredient that contains natural acids, such as vitamin C, which is widely used in the composition of some creams. peeling to remove the top layer of skin and help disguise scars. However, when used in its natural form, and without other ingredients mixed in the laboratory, vitamin C cannot be properly absorbed by the skin and, therefore, does not produce a correct effect of peeling.

In addition, if used in excess, lemon juice can cause changes in the pH of the skin, making it more acidic. When this happens, the skin tends to blemish or become irritated, and it increases sensitivity to UV rays, which increases the risk of skin burns.

As for bicarbonate, there are no studies that demonstrate its beneficial action on the skin. However, as it has a basic pH, it can also influence the skin’s pH balance, increasing the risk of dryness and even increased oiliness.

Conclusion

To remove scars from the skin, it is important to consult a dermatologist, as this doctor will be able to evaluate the type of scar and indicate the best treatment available, which may not include the use of a peeling. However, even if the peeling is indicated, the ideal is to use products with a pH that does not harm the skin.

