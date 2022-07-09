How to take birth control for the first time

Before starting any contraceptive, it is important to go to the gynecologist so that, based on the person’s health history, age and lifestyle, the most appropriate advice can be given.

It is important for the person to know that contraceptives such as the pill, patch, implant or ring, prevent unwanted pregnancy but do not protect against sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and therefore it is very important to use an additional method during intimate contact. , like the condom. Learn about the most common STDs.

which method to choose

The contraceptive can be used from the first menstruation until around 50 years of age, provided that the eligibility criteria are met. Most methods can be used without restrictions, however, it is important to be aware of the contraindications before starting to use the drug.

In addition, contraceptives can have advantages beyond their action as a contraceptive, but for this it is important to know how to choose the one that is most suitable, and in younger adolescents, preference should be given to pills with 30 mcg of ethinylestradiol, for have less impact on bone mineral density.

The choice must take into account the characteristics of the person, which must be evaluated by the doctor, as well as their preferences, and the specific recommendations of some contraceptives can also be taken into account, such as, for example, in the treatment of hyperandrogenism, premenstrual syndrome and dysfunctional bleeding, for example.

1. Combined Pill

The combined contraceptive pill has two hormones in its composition, estrogens and progestins, and is the most used contraceptive by women.

How to take: The combined pill should always be taken at the same time every day, respecting the interval mentioned in the package insert. There are, however, pills with a continuous administration schedule, whose pills must be taken daily, without taking a break. When the contraceptive is taken for the first time, the tablet should be taken on the first day of the cycle, that is, on the first day of menstruation. Clarify all doubts about the contraceptive pill.

2. Minipill

The mini-pill is a contraceptive with a progestin in the composition, which is generally used by women and adolescents who are breastfeeding or by people with estrogen intolerance.

How to take: The mini-pill should be taken daily, always at the same time, without taking a break. When the contraceptive is taken for the first time, the tablet should be taken on the first day of the cycle, that is, on the first day of menstruation.

3. Adhesive

The contraceptive patch is especially suitable for women with daily intake difficulties, with problems swallowing the tablet, with a history of bariatric surgery or with inflammatory bowel disease and chronic diarrhea and in women who already take a lot of medication.

How to use: The patch should be applied on the first day of menstruation, weekly for 3 weeks, followed by a week without application. The regions for application are the buttocks, thighs, upper arm and abdomen.

4. Vaginal ring

The vaginal ring is especially indicated for women with difficulties in taking the pill daily, with problems swallowing the pill, with a history of bariatric surgery or with inflammatory bowel disease and chronic diarrhea and in women who already take a lot of medication.

How to use: The vaginal ring should be inserted into the vagina on the first day of menstruation, as follows:

Check the expiration date on the ring packaging; Wash your hands before opening the package and holding the ring; Choose a comfortable position, such as standing with one leg elevated or lying down, for example; Hold the ring between your index finger and thumb, squeezing it until it has a shape similar to an “8”; Gently insert the ring into the vagina and push lightly with your index finger.

The exact location of the ring is not important to its function, so each woman should try to position it in the most comfortable place. After 3 weeks of use, the ring can be removed by inserting the index finger into the vagina and gently pulling it out.

5. Implant

The contraceptive implant, due to its high efficacy, associated with the convenience of use, represents a viable alternative, particularly in adolescents who want effective long-term contraception or who have difficulty using other methods.

How to use: The contraceptive implant must be prescribed by a doctor and can only be inserted and removed by the gynecologist. It should be placed, preferably, up to 5 days after the start of menstruation.

6. Injectable

Injectable progestin contraceptives are not advised before the age of 18, as it can lead to a decrease in bone mineral density. Its use for periods longer than 2 years should be limited to situations in which other methods cannot be used or are not available.

How to use: If the person is not using another contraceptive method and is using the injection for the first time, they should receive the monthly or quarterly injection until the 5th day of the menstrual cycle, which is the 5th day after the first day of menstruation.

7. IUD

The copper IUD or the levonorgestrel IUD may be a contraceptive alternative to consider, especially in teenage mothers, as it has a high, long-lasting contraceptive efficacy.

How to use: The procedure to insert the IUD lasts between 15 and 20 minutes and can be done by the gynecologist at any period of the menstrual cycle, however, it is more recommended that it be inserted during menstruation, which is when the uterus is most dilated.

Hormonal contraceptive benefits

The non-contraceptive benefits that a combined hormonal contraceptive can have are the regularization of menstrual cycles, reduction of menstrual cramps, improvement of acne and prevention of ovarian cysts.

who shouldn’t use

Contraceptives should not be used by people with hypersensitivity to the components of the formula, genital bleeding of unknown origin, a history of venous thromboembolism, cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease, hepato-biliary disease, migraine with aura, or a history of breast cancer.

In addition, they should also be used with caution in people with high blood pressure, smokers, with obesity, diabetes, who have high cholesterol and triglycerides or who are taking certain medications.

Medications that interfere with birth control

The process of absorption and metabolism of combined hormonal contraceptives can be affected by certain drugs or change their action:

Medications that reduce the effectiveness of birth control Drugs that increase contraceptive activity Contraceptives increase the concentration of: carbamazepine paracetamol amitriptyline Griseofulvin Erythromycin Caffeine oxcarbazepine fluoxetine cyclosporine ethosuximide fluconazole corticosteroids phenobarbital fluvoxamine chlordiazepoxide phenytoin nefazodone diazepam Primidone Alprazolam Lamotrigine Nitrazepam rifampicin triazolam ritonavir propranolol John’s Wort (Hypericum) Imipramine topiramate phenytoin selegiline theophylline

Possible side effects

Although side effects vary between contraceptives, the ones that occur most often are headache, nausea, change in menstrual flow, weight gain, changes in mood, and decreased sex drive. See other side effects that can occur and learn what to do.

most common questions

Does birth control make you fat?

Some contraceptives have swelling and a slight increase in weight as a side effect, however, this is more common in continuous use pills and subcutaneous implants.

Can I have sex during the break between cards?

Yes, there is no risk of pregnancy in this period if the pill was taken correctly during the month.

Does birth control change the body?

No, but in early adolescence, girls start to have a more developed body, with wider breasts and hips, and this is not due to the use of contraceptives, nor to the beginning of sexual intercourse. However, the contraceptive should only be started after the appearance of the first menstruation.

Is taking the pill straight away bad for you?

There is no scientific proof that continuous use contraceptives are harmful to health and can be used for a long period of time, without interruption and without menstruation. Implants and injectables are also contraceptive methods in which menstruation does not occur, however, bleeding may occur sporadically.

In addition, taking the pill directly also does not interfere with fertility, so when a woman wants to get pregnant, just stop taking it.