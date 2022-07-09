Asbestosis: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

Asbestosis is a disease of the respiratory system that is caused by breathing in dust containing asbestos, also known as asbestos, which usually occurs in people who work performing functions that leave them exposed to this substance, which can lead to chronic pulmonary fibrosis, which is not can be reversed.

If not properly treated, asbestosis can lead to mesothelioma, which is a type of lung cancer that can appear 20 to 40 years after exposure to asbestos and whose risk is increased in smokers. Know the symptoms of mesothelioma and how to treat it.

Possible causes

Asbestos fibers, when inhaled over a long period of time, can become lodged in the alveoli of the lungs and cause scarring of the tissues lining the inside of the lungs. These scarred tissues do not expand or contract, losing their elasticity and therefore leading to breathing difficulties and other complications.

In addition, cigarette use appears to increase the retention of asbestos fibers in the lungs, causing the disease to progress more quickly.

what are the symptoms

The most characteristic symptoms of asbestosis are shortness of breath, pain and tightness in the chest, dry cough, loss of appetite with consequent weight loss, intolerance to exertion and enlargement of the distal phalanges of the fingers and nails. To perform day-to-day tasks, the person has to make a much greater effort, feeling very tired.

The progressive destruction of the lungs can cause pulmonary hypertension, heart failure, pleural effusion, and in more severe cases, cancer.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis can be made by means of a chest X-ray, which shows slight opacities in the case of asbestosis. A computed tomography scan can also be used, which allows for a much more detailed analysis of the lungs.

There are also tests that assess lung function, such as spirometry, which allows measuring the person’s respiratory capacity.

What does the treatment consist of?

Treatment usually consists of immediately stopping exposure to asbestos, controlling symptoms, and removing secretions from the lungs in order to slow the progression of the disease.

Oxygen may also be administered by inhalation, through a mask, to facilitate breathing.

If the symptoms are very severe, a lung transplant may be necessary. See when lung transplantation is indicated and how recovery is done.