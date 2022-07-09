Massage for menstrual cramps (in 3 simple steps)

A good way to fight heavy menstrual cramps is to do a self-massage in the pelvic area because it brings relief and a feeling of well-being in a few minutes. The massage can be performed by the person and lasts about 3 minutes.

Menstrual cramps, scientifically called dysmenorrhea, causes pain and discomfort in the pelvic region days before and also during menstruation. Some women experience other symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, headache, dizziness and fainting.

There are other treatments that can be done to get rid of colic pain, but massage is one of the natural ways that brings the greatest relief. See 6 tricks to get rid of menstrual cramps fast.

Step by step massage

Preferably, the massage should be performed lying down, but if this is not possible, the massage can be done while lying back in a comfortable chair. Before starting the massage, it is recommended to apply a hot water bottle over the pelvic region for 15 to 20 minutes to relax the abdominal muscles and facilitate movements.

Then the following massage should be started:

1. Apply the oil to the skin

You should start by applying a slightly warmed vegetable oil in the pelvic region, making light movements to spread the oil well.

2. Make circular movements

Massage should be started with circular movements, around the navel, always clockwise, to activate circulation in the area. As possible, the pressure should be gradually increased, but without causing discomfort. It starts with soft touches, followed by deeper touches, with both hands.

3. Make moves from top to bottom

After doing the previous step for about 1 to 2 minutes, you should perform movements from the top of the belly button down for another 1 minute, starting again with gentle movements and then gradually moving to deeper movements, without causing pain. .

Reflexology massage against colic

Another natural way to relieve menstrual cramps is to use reflexology, which is a type of massage on certain points of the feet. To do this, simply apply pressure and small circular movements with your thumb at the following points on the foot:

Best positions to relieve colic

In addition to massage, the woman can also adopt some positions that help relieve menstrual cramps, such as lying on her side with her legs bent, in a fetal position; lying on your back with your legs bent, keeping your knees close to your chest; or kneel on the floor, sit on your heels and lean your body forward, keeping your arms straight forward in contact with the floor.

For sleeping, the best position is to lie on your side, with a pillow or pillow between your legs, and your knees bent.

Watch the following video and see other tips to relieve menstrual cramps:

When the pain is very strong and does not go away with any of the techniques indicated, it can also be a sign of endometriosis. See the symptoms that may indicate that it is endometriosis.