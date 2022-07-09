Best remedies to relieve menstrual cramps

Remedies for menstrual cramps help to relieve abdominal discomfort caused by the shedding of the endometrium and contraction of the uterus and to prevent the occurrence of severe cramps during the menstrual period.

Usually, gynecologists advise drugs with analgesic and anti-inflammatory action, which relieve pain, and antispasmodic drugs, which help to reduce contractions of the uterus, reducing discomfort.

In addition, some natural measures can still be adopted, such as adequate nutrition or the application of heat in the abdominal region, which are great options to complement the pharmacological treatment. See 6 natural tricks to get rid of menstrual cramps fast.

1. Anti-inflammatories

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are a great option for relieving menstrual cramps. Those that are most often prescribed by the doctor are:

Ibuprofen (Alivium, Atrofem, Advil);

(Alivium, Atrofem, Advil); mefenamic acid (Ponstan);

(Ponstan); ketoprofen (Profenid, Algie);

(Profenid, Algie); piroxicam (Feldene, Cycladol);

(Feldene, Cycladol); naproxen (Flanax, Naxotec);

(Flanax, Naxotec); Acetylsalicylic acid (Aspirin).

Although they can relieve the pain and discomfort caused by menstrual cramps, these medications should be used for as short a period of time as possible, due to the side effects they have. They should only be used under the guidance of the doctor, in the doses recommended by him.

2. Analgesics

As an alternative to the anti-inflammatories mentioned above, a woman can take a pain reliever such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) every 8 hours for as long as she feels pain.

3. Antispasmodics

Antispasmodics such as scopolamine (Buscopan) work on painful contractions, relieving cramps quickly and for a long time. Scopolamine is also available associated with paracetamol, under the name Buscopan Compound, which is more effective in relieving pain. The recommended dose is 1 to 2 tablets of 10mg/250mg, 3 to 4 times a day.

4. Contraceptives

Hormonal contraceptives, as they inhibit ovulation, also lead to a decrease in prostaglandins in the uterus, reducing menstrual flow and relieving pain. Before starting to take the contraceptive, the ideal is to talk to the gynecologist, so that he can recommend the most suitable for the person in question.

Taking birth control pills can reduce menstrual cramps by about 90%. Know the advantages and disadvantages of each type of contraceptive.

natural remedies

In addition to the drugs mentioned above, studies show that supplementing with magnesium, vitamins B6 and B1, fatty acids and omega 3, also contributes to the reduction of menstrual pain.

In addition, regular and moderate physical exercise, taking a warm and relaxing bath and/or applying hot water bottles in the abdominal region are also measures that contribute to the reduction of menstrual cramps, because heat promotes vasodilation, contributing to for pain relief.

Check out some teas that can be used to relieve menstrual cramps.

Also watch the following video and see some tips that can help relieve menstrual cramps: