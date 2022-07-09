8 home remedies for menstrual cramps

Teas with analgesic and anti-spasmodic action are the most suitable to combat menstrual cramps and, therefore, good options are lavender, ginger, calendula and oregano teas.

In addition to drinking one of these teas, a woman can put a compress of warm water on her abdomen and avoid excess sweets and salty foods and the consumption of foods with caffeine, such as coffee, chocolate and coke, as they can increase cramps.

Here’s how to prepare each recipe:

1. Lavender tea

An excellent home remedy for menstrual cramps is lavender tea, as this medicinal plant stimulates peripheral circulation and helps relieve pain.

Ingredients

50 g of lavender leaves;

1 liter of water.

Preparation mode

Place the lavender leaves in the water and bring to a boil. Then strain, let cool and drink. Another option is the lavender poultice, in which, after cooling, the leaves must be removed from the water and applied to the abdomen about 2 to 3 times a day.

2. Mango leaf tea

Mango leaf tea has anti-spasmodic properties and is therefore useful for relieving colic.

Ingredients

20 grams of mango leaves;

1 liter of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Place the ingredients in a pan and let it boil for 5 minutes. Cover and let it cool, then strain and, to sweeten this tea, add 1 teaspoon of bee honey, per cup. However, this addition should only happen at the time of drinking, and not in the whole liter of tea.

In order for the colic to be less intense, naturally, this tea should be taken 4 times a day, in the two days before menstruation starts and on the first day of menstruation.

3. Agnocasto tea

Agnocasto tea has sedative and antispasmodic properties that help balance hormone levels, being effective not only in relieving cramps, but also other symptoms related to menstruation, such as pimples, PMS and menstrual cycle irregularities.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of agnocast;

200 ml of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Add the ingredients and let it rest for about 15 minutes. Then strain and drink 2 to 4 times a day. Care should be taken when administering tea doses, as high doses can cause intestinal problems.

4. Alfavaca tea

Basil tea for menstrual cramps has relaxing and anti-spasmodic properties that relieve pain caused by cramps.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of basil;

500 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Place the ingredients in a pan and let it boil for a few minutes. Allow to cool and then drink. You should drink this tea every 6 hours, without sugar, because sugar can make menstrual cramps worse.

5. Artemisia tea

A great home remedy to end cramps is mugwort tea, because it has an antispasmodic action that reduces abdominal pain and discomfort caused by intestinal or menstrual cramps.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon (soup) of mugwort leaves;

1 cup of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Add the ingredients and let it rest for about 5 minutes. Then cover, let cool and drink 2 to 3 cups a day. To increase the effect of this tea, a woman can place a bag of warm water on her belly and lie on her side.

6. Ginger tea

A great natural solution for menstrual cramps is ginger tea with chamomile. This tea is an effective mixture, because while ginger acts as an anti-inflammatory, reducing pain, chamomile acts as a soothing, providing the necessary relaxation during this time of the month.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of chopped ginger;

1 teaspoon of dry chamomile;

250 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Ginger root should be boiled in a covered container for approximately 5 minutes. Then, remove it from the heat and add the chamomile. The container must be capped again and left to infuse for 10 minutes. After being strained and sweetened with honey, the tea is ready to be drunk. Drinking 3 cups a day is enough to reduce menstrual cramps.

7. Calendula tea

Calendula tea with fennel and nutmeg, due to its anti-spasmodic, analgesic, anti-inflammatory and calming properties, can also help regulate the menstrual cycle and reduce the pain of cramping that can happen during this period.

Ingredients

1 handful of marigold flowers;

1 teaspoon of nutmeg;

1 teaspoon of fennel;

1 glass of water.

Preparation mode

Put the ingredients in a pan and let it boil for 10 minutes. Then turn off the heat, cover the pan and let it cool. Then sweeten to taste, strain and drink twice a day.

8. Oregano tea

Oregano is an aromatic herb that has anti-inflammatory properties, so tea made with this herb can help relieve the pain and discomfort of menstrual cramps. In addition, oregano leaves are also effective in regulating the menstrual cycle. Learn more about oregano and its properties and benefits.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of dried oregano leaf;

1 cup of water.

Preparation mode

To prepare oregano tea, just add the oregano leaves to boiling water and leave for about 10 minutes. Then strain, let it cool a little and then drink it.

In more severe cases, the treatment of menstrual cramps is indicated by the gynecologist through antidepressant medication or the use of a pill for continuous use. Other ways to combat menstrual cramps are to avoid ingesting foods with caffeine such as coffee, chocolate or drinking coke, drinking about 2 liters of water a day or doing light physical exercise like Yoga or Pilates regularly.

Check out other tips to relieve menstrual cramps in the following video: