Granola fattening or slimming? See how to consume

Granola can be an ally in weight loss diets, as it is rich in fiber and whole grains, which help to give satiety and improve metabolism. To lose weight, you should consume only about 2 tablespoons of granola a day, preferring the light versions and rich in nuts, walnuts or almonds, which bring good fats to the meal.

However, when consumed in excess, granola can also be fattening, as it is rich in calories and many versions of the product use a lot of sugar, honey and maltodextrin in its composition, ingredients that favor weight gain.

How to choose the best granola for weight loss

To choose the best granola to help you lose weight, you should look at the product’s ingredient list on the label, and prefer the ones that sugar appears less often on the list. Another tip is to prefer granolas that have seeds such as chia, linseed, sesame and sunflower or pumpkin seeds, and those that also have chestnuts, walnuts or almonds, as they are ingredients rich in good fats and that give you greater satiety.

In addition, granola should consist mainly of whole grains, the most used being oats, barley, fiber and wheat germ, and rice and corn flakes. Whole grains ensure fiber, vitamins and minerals for the meal, in addition to helping with weight control.

recommended amount

Because it is rich in carbohydrates, fats, dried fruits and sugars, granola ends up having a high caloric value. In order not to gain weight, the recommendation is to consume about 2 to 3 tablespoons a day, preferably mixed with natural yogurt or milk.

This mixture of granola with milk or natural yogurt increases the amount of protein in the meal, which brings more satiety and helps with weight loss. However, it is important to remember that in case of diabetes, you should prefer granolas that use sweeteners instead of sugar.

granola recipe

You can make granola at home with ingredients of your choice, as shown in the following examples:

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of rice flakes;

1 tablespoon of oat flakes;

1 tablespoon of wheat bran;

1 tablespoon of raisins;

1 tablespoon of diced dehydrated apple;

1 tablespoon of sesame;

1 tablespoon of grated coconut;

3 walnuts;

2 Brazil nuts;

2 tablespoons of flaxseed;

1 teaspoon of honey.

Ingredients for granola light

1 tablespoon of rice flakes;

1 tablespoon of oat flakes;

1 tablespoon of wheat bran;

1 tablespoon of sesame;

3 walnuts or 2 Brazil nuts;

2 tablespoons of flaxseed.

Preparation mode

Mix the ingredients from the first list, and to make granola light, mix the ingredients from the second list. You can add granola to yogurt, cow’s milk or plant-based milk for a good breakfast.

To have homemade granola for more days, you can increase the amounts of ingredients and store the mixture in a closed container with a lid, and the granola will have a shelf life of about a week.

granola nutritional information

The following table provides nutritional information for 100 g of traditional granola.

nutrients 100 g of granola Energy 407 calories proteins 11 g Fat 12.5 g carbohydrates 62.5 g fibers 12.5 g Calcium 150 mg Magnesium 125 mg Sodium 125 mg Iron 5.25 mg Phosphor 332.5 mg

Granola can also be used in diets to gain weight or increase muscle mass, and in these cases, it should be consumed in larger quantities. See all the benefits of granola.