Agonada tea: what it is for, how to take it and contraindications

Agoniada, also known as agony, arapuê or mango jasmine, is a medicinal plant widely used to relieve menstrual cramps and regulate the menstrual cycle, but it can also be used to treat respiratory problems, such as asthma and bronchitis, for example. , due to its anti-asthmatic properties.

This plant can be found in health food stores and costs an average of R$ 20.00. Flowers from agonya are usually used to make tea to relieve menstrual cramps.

The use of agony is not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women and its consumption should be monitored by a doctor or herbalist due to the health risks when consumed in excess.

what is it for

The agonya has laxative, febrifuge, antidepressant, anti-asthmatic, antispasmodic, analgesic, diuretic and calming properties, and can be used for various purposes. However, this plant is mostly used to stimulate and regulate the menstrual cycle, as it is able to stimulate the activity of the gonads and, consequently, the production of hormones, regulating the menstrual cycle and relieving the common pain and discomfort of PMS.

Thus, agony can be used to:

regulate the menstrual cycle;

Assist in the treatment of amenorrhea and dysmenorrhea;

Relieve the symptoms of PMS;

Reduce menstrual cramps;

Aid in the treatment of inflammation in the uterus and vaginal discharges.

In addition, this plant can be used to assist in the treatment of asthma, skin diseases, bronchitis, gases and worms, for example.

agony tea

The agony tea for menstrual cramps can be made with both the bark and the flowers, this part being the most used.

Ingredients

10 g of agony flowers;

1 liter of water.

Preparation mode

To make the tea, just put the flowers in the water and let it boil for about 10 minutes. Then strain and drink 4 times a day without sweetening.

Contraindications of agony

This plant is not recommended for children, pregnant or lactating women. In addition, it is important that the consumption of this plant is monitored by a doctor or herbalist, as excessive use can have some consequences, such as diarrhea, increased menstrual flow, sterility, abortion and even death.