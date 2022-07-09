Pain in the top of the head: 5 main causes and what to do

Pain in the top of the head is an uncommon situation, but it is usually not related to serious situations, being usually related to excessive tiredness and tension in the neck muscles that can happen due to improper posture, for example.

On the other hand, when the headache is accompanied by other symptoms such as nausea, nausea or vision changes, it is important that the person consults the doctor so that the headache is investigated and appropriate treatment is initiated.

1. Tension headache

Tension headache is a change that can happen due to contraction and stiffening of the neck muscles due to excess stress, anxiety, depression or as a result of poor posture. Thus, as a consequence of these factors, there is the appearance of a throbbing or pulsating headache, mainly in the forehead, but which can also appear on the top of the head.

What to do: To relieve the headache characteristic of tension headache, it is recommended to relax and give a head massage, for example, as this helps to relieve pain. In addition, the use of anti-inflammatory drugs or analgesics may be indicated for pain relief in tension headache. Check out how tension headache treatment is done.

2. Migraine

Migraine is a severe headache that lasts between 3 to 72 hours and can be recurrent. This situation is quite uncomfortable and can be triggered by several factors, including excessive use of pain relievers, excessive consumption of caffeine or neurological changes.

Although migraine-related headaches occur mainly in the lateral region, they can also radiate to the top of the head, in addition to being accompanied by other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, change in appetite and decreased quality of sleep. See more about migraine.

What to do: It is important that the neurologist is consulted so that medications can be indicated to relieve migraine pain, and the use of anti-inflammatory drugs, analgesics, triptans or anticonvulsants may be indicated, for example, according to the symptoms presented by the person and characteristics of the disease. pain.

3. fatigue

Excessive tiredness can also lead to pain in the top of the head, especially when the person sleeps a few hours a day. This makes the body and mind tired, resulting not only in headaches, but also decreased mood, tired eyes, decreased productivity and difficulty concentrating.

What to do: In these cases it is important to look for ways to rest and relax, so it is possible to recover energy and relieve the headache, which may include massage, physical activity, yoga and a good night’s sleep.

Watch the video below for some tips to ensure a good night’s sleep:

4. Occipital neuralgia

Occipital neuralgia, also known as occipital neuralgia, corresponds to inflammation of the nerves present in the occipital region, which can happen due to systemic disease, trauma or the presence of a tumor, for example.

This situation is mainly characterized by intense and constant headache that is made worse by moving the neck. Although the headache is more common in the back of the head, it can also radiate to the top and to the area close to the ears.

What to do: Treatment for occipital neuralgia is indicated by the neurologist according to the symptoms presented by the person, and head massages, rest, medication or surgery in the most serious cases may be indicated.

5. Hypertension

Hypertension, which corresponds to an increase in blood pressure, normally does not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms, however when there is a rapid increase in pressure, usually above 180/110 mmHg, a hypertensive crisis is characterized, in which one of the symptoms is the headache that starts in the occipital region and migrates to the top of the head.

In addition to headache, other symptoms that can appear in hypertensive crisis are blurred vision, change in breathing rhythm, dizziness and mental confusion. Learn how to identify the hypertensive crisis.

What to do: Hypertensive crisis is a medical emergency and, therefore, as soon as signs and symptoms of crisis appear, it is important to measure the person’s blood pressure and take them to the hospital for further tests to be carried out and the appropriate treatment to be initiated, if possible, thus, avoid complications such as bleeding and stroke, for example.

In the hospital, treatment is done by administering medication to reduce blood pressure, in addition to making recommendations on lifestyle changes, such as reducing salt consumption and regular physical activity.