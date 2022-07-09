Flea bite: symptoms, treatment and prevention

Fleas are parasites that preferentially attack animals, to feed on their blood, biting humans only as a last resort.

Flea bites in humans can cause skin lesions, with about 3 to 10 mm in diameter, called papular urticaria, in which it is possible to identify a central point, corresponding to the bite. Lesions caused by flea bites are usually located in the waist region and in areas where clothing can be an obstacle to their passage.

Treatment consists of symptom relief, which can be done with oral or topical antihistamines and corticosteroid ointments.

Signs and symptoms of sting

Flea bites are more common in the waist region, where several lesions appear, with about 3 to 10 mm in diameter, and may appear in other areas, especially in places where clothing can constitute a barrier to the flea’s passage.

These lesions cause intense itching and are usually red and raised, and it is possible to identify a central point, corresponding to the bite.

Possible complications

In some cases, the flea bite can give rise to infections, which can result from intense scratching, which facilitates the entry and development of bacteria in the region.

In addition, flea bites can also cause an allergic reaction in people with hypersensitivity to the saliva of these parasites.

See which ointments are indicated for the treatment of insect bites.

How to get rid of fleas from the environment

It is very important to keep domestic animals dewormed in order to prevent the spread of parasites.

In addition to the infestation of animals, fleas usually seek deep, hidden and dark places, such as rugs, carpets, corners of sofas, to lay their eggs, making it very difficult to find them, so it is important to clean these well. locations.

The use of a vacuum cleaner with high power and a disposable bag can help eliminate these parasites inside the house. For outdoor environments, such as backyards and places where domestic animals circulate, they can be sprayed with specific products. In addition, washing floors is also an effective measure, as immature forms of the flea do not like moisture. Alternatively, you can turn to companies specializing in pest control.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of flea bites consists of relieving symptoms, controlling the allergic reaction to flea saliva, and taking bite prevention measures.

It is usually recommended by the doctor the application of soothing solutions or creams and the use of oral or topical antihistamines and corticosteroids in cream or ointment to relieve itching and swelling.

5 frequently asked questions about fleas

Could it be a flea bite even if my house hasn’t been inhabited for several months?

Flea eggs can take weeks or months to hatch, and can be dormant during the winter, releasing the flea when the house or garden is inhabited again.

Why do I keep getting bites if the bedding has no signs of fleas?

Newly grown fleas are very small, just like their feces, so they go easily unnoticed. Even when you wash your bedding, the flea can get stuck in your clothes or in a hidden place in your room.

If my pet has fleas, would it also be bitten?

Generally, fleas only bite humans as a last resort. So, if the domestic animal is infested, or even if one of the people who lives in the house is bitten, it doesn’t mean that all people are.

Also, it is important for the person to know, that even if the animal has fleas, they may not be visible, as when they lick their fur, they can hide to less visible areas.

My son seems to have a flea bite. If it’s flea, would I have to have it too?

Children have a stronger reaction to flea bites than adults. The reaction to the bite decreases over the years, because the person gains immunity to flea saliva and tolerance to their bites, hence the adult may have more discreet or even absent pimples.

My pets only live indoors, can they catch fleas?

If the human transports a fertilized female flea into the house, domestic animals can become infested within a few weeks due to their eggs.