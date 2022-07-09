Molar pregnancy: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

Molar pregnancy, also called spring pregnancy or hydatidiform mole, is a rare condition that occurs during pregnancy due to changes in the uterus, caused by the multiplication of abnormal cells in the placenta.

This condition can be partial or complete, depending on the size of the abnormal tissue in the uterus and has no defined cause, but it can occur mainly because of the fertilization of two sperm in the same egg, causing the fetus to have only cells from the father. .

The abnormal tissue that grows in the uterus looks like bunches of grapes and generates malformation in the placenta and fetus, causing a miscarriage and, in rare cases, the cells of this tissue spread and lead to the development of a type of cancer, called of gestational choriocarcinoma.

Symptoms of molar pregnancy can be similar to those of a normal pregnancy, such as missed period, but after the 6th week of pregnancy there may be:

Exaggerated enlargement of the uterus;

Bright red or dark brown vaginal bleeding;

Intense vomiting;

High pressure;

Abdominal and back pain.

After doing some tests, the obstetrician may also observe other symptoms of molar pregnancy such as anemia, exaggerated increase in thyroid hormones and beta-HCG, cysts in the ovaries, slow development of the fetus and preeclampsia. Find out more about what preeclampsia is and how to identify it.

The causes of molar pregnancy are not yet fully understood, but it is believed that this is because of genetic changes that occur when the egg is fertilized by two sperm at the same time or when an imperfect sperm fertilizes a healthy egg.

Molar pregnancy is a rare condition, it can happen to any woman, however, it is a more common change in women under 20 years old or over 35 years old.

The diagnosis of molar pregnancy is made by performing a transvaginal ultrasound, as normal ultrasound is not always able to identify the change in the uterus, and this condition is usually diagnosed between the sixth and ninth week of pregnancy.

In addition, the obstetrician will also indicate blood tests to assess the levels of the Beta-HCG hormone, which in these cases are in very high amounts and if other diseases are suspected, he may recommend performing other tests such as urine, computed tomography or MRI.

Treatment of molar pregnancy is based on performing a procedure called curettage, which involves suctioning the inside of the uterus to remove abnormal tissue. In rarer cases, even after curettage, abnormal cells can remain in the uterus and give rise to a type of cancer, called gestational choriocarcinoma, and in these situations, surgery, chemotherapy drugs or radiation therapy may be necessary.

Also, if the doctor finds that the woman’s blood type is negative, he may indicate the application of a drug, called matergam, so that the development of specific antibodies does not occur, avoiding complications when the woman becomes pregnant again, such as erythroblastosis fetalis, for example. Learn more about what is erythroblastosis fetalis and how it is treated.