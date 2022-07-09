5 tips to have young and beautiful skin

Skin is not only influenced by genetic factors, but also by environmental factors and lifestyle, and where you live and how you behave with your skin can have a big impact on your appearance.

There are behaviors that can greatly improve the health of the skin, leaving it more hydrated, luminous and younger looking, and which should be followed daily:

1. Protect your skin from the sun

Sunlight is the most influential factor in skin aging, because ultraviolet rays have the ability to cause profound changes in the skin. Therefore, it is very important to apply sunscreen daily, preferably before leaving the house and renew the application every 8 hours, in order to maintain protection throughout the day.

Learn how to choose the best sunscreen for your skin.

2. Keep your skin clean

Cleaning the skin is a very important step in the skin care routine, because it allows cell renewal to take place more efficiently, in addition to unclogging pores and allowing better absorption of the assets present in cosmetic products.

There is a wide variety of cleansing cosmetics, such as creamy emulsions, cleansing milks, micellar water or liquid soaps, which must be used according to the skin type. Dry skins should not be cleaned with soap, and for oily skins, you should opt for adapted products, without oils.

3. Always moisturize the skin

A hydrated skin keeps the skin protected from dehydration and the daily aggressions of everyday life. Even oily skins need to be hydrated, as they also lose water, and the best moisturizers are non-greasy.

For sensitive skin, products with alcohol should be avoided. Take the online test to find out what your skin type is and see which products are best for you.

4. Take good care of the intestines

The skin must also be cared for from the inside out, and food has a great influence on skin health. In addition, gut health also directly affects the skin, so it is important to eat a diet low in fat and rich in fiber and natural foods, because it prevents constipation and other problems that can affect the intestine and, consequently, the skin. You can also include lactobacilli in your daily diet, such as yogurt and Yakult, for example, as they benefit the intestinal flora.

In addition, drinking lots of water and having a diet with foods rich in water and anti-oxidants is also a measure that helps to keep the skin hydrated and protected from premature aging.

5. Exfoliate the skin

Skin exfoliation is a very important step to speed up cell renewal. This process helps to remove dirt and dead skin cells, in addition to stimulating collagen production and improving local circulation, also reducing skin blemishes.

Generally, exfoliators should be used once or twice a week, but there are now milder products that can be used daily.

Watch the following video and see more tips to maintain beautiful and healthy skin: