Mastopexy: what it is, how it is done and recovery

Mastopexy is the name of cosmetic surgery to lift the breasts, performed by an aesthetic surgeon.

Since puberty, the breasts undergo several changes caused by hormones, use of oral contraceptives, pregnancy, breastfeeding or menopause. Therefore, over time, breasts change their appearance and consistency, becoming more droopy. Mastopexy allows the breasts to be repositioned in a higher position, preventing them from sagging.

Sometimes, the simple placement of a medium or large prosthesis, with high projection, can solve the aesthetic problem, if it is not too big. See how breast implants are placed.

The price of a mastopexy can vary between R$4,000 to R$7,000, depending on the clinic and surgeon selected. However, adding all the expenses for consultations, exams and hospitalization, the cost of the mastopexy can be between 10 and 15 thousand reais.

Types of mastopexy

Classical mastopexy is performed without using prostheses or silicone, as it is only performed to correct the sagging of the breasts, however, when the breast is small, the woman may choose to evaluate with the doctor the possibility of applying silicone during the surgery, being called mastopexy with prosthesis.

Mastopexy with prosthesis is therefore used more often by women who also want to increase the size of their breasts, creating a fuller silhouette. However, if it is necessary to apply a very large silicone prosthesis, the breast augmentation surgery must be performed up to 3 months before the mastopexy, to ensure that the weight of the breasts does not affect the final result.

Over time, these two types of surgery have been performed together more and more frequently, as most women want the result of slightly increasing the volume of the breast, as well as lifting it.

How to prepare for surgery

Preparation for mastopexy includes:

Avoid smoking 4 weeks before surgery;

Avoid drinking alcohol at least the day before surgery;

Discontinue the use of anti-inflammatories, mainly with acetyl salicylic acid, anti-rheumatic drugs, metabolism accelerators, such as amphetamines, slimming formulas and Vitamin E up to 2 weeks before surgery;

Be on an absolute fast for 8 hours;

Do not wear rings, earrings, bracelets and other valuables on the day of surgery.

In addition, it is important to take to the hospital or clinic all the tests that the plastic surgeon requests.

how is the scar

In any case, mastopexy can leave scars and, therefore, one of the most used techniques is the peri-areolar mastopexy, which leaves scars that are more disguised and almost invisible.

In this technique, the surgery makes the cut around the areola, instead of making a scar vertically. Thus, after healing, the small marks left by the cut are disguised by the change in color from the areola to the skin of the breast. However, it is possible that using the cut around the areola will not create as firm a breast lift as the vertical scar.

Scars can take several months to completely disappear, so during this time it is very important to apply healing ointments such as Nivea or Kelo-cote, for example.

Main types of scar

There are 3 main types of cuts that can be used to perform a mastopexy:

peri areolar : it is done only in some cases, especially when it is not necessary to remove a lot of skin;

: it is done only in some cases, especially when it is not necessary to remove a lot of skin; Peri areolar and vertical : it is done when the areola needs to rise, but it is not necessary to remove much skin;

: it is done when the areola needs to rise, but it is not necessary to remove much skin; T-inverted: it is used very often in cases where it is necessary to remove a large amount of skin.

Depending on the type of breast and the final result, the type of scar can be decided together with the doctor, in order to obtain the best aesthetic result, both in terms of the position of the breast and the scar.

How is the recovery

Recovery after mastopexy is usually quick and smooth. However, it is normal to experience mild discomfort, a feeling of heaviness, or a change in breast sensation due to anesthesia.

After the surgery, the woman must take certain precautions, such as:

Avoid exertion on the day of surgery, such as long walks or climbing stairs;

Remain lying down with the head of the bed elevated to 30º or sitting up for 24 hours after surgery;

Avoid lying on your stomach or side with the operated breast supported for the first 30 days after surgery;

Avoid sun exposure for 3 months after surgery;

Wear a modeling bra, without seams, for 24 hours for 30 days after surgery and then more for 30 days, but only overnight;

Avoid large-amplitude arm movements, such as lifting or carrying weights;

Massage your breasts with your hands at least 4 times a day;

Eat a healthy diet, preferring vegetables, fruits and white meats;

Avoid the intake of sweets, fried foods, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

The first result of the surgery can be seen within 1 month, but the woman can return to work within approximately 10 days after the surgery, depending on the type of work. However, it is only 40 days after the surgery that you can go back to driving and doing light physical exercises, such as walking, for example.