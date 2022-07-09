When to have surgery for excess skin after losing weight

After a large weight loss, such as the one that happens with bariatric surgery, excess skin can appear in some parts of the body, such as the abdomen, arms, legs, breasts and buttocks, which can leave the body with a flaccid appearance and with the ill-defined silhouette.

Usually 5 or more surgeries are needed to correct excess skin. These surgeries can be performed in 2 or 3 operative times.

In these cases, reconstructive surgery or dermolipectomy is indicated, which can even be performed free of charge by SUS plastic surgery services and is also covered by health plans. However, for this, the surgery must correct problems that excess skin can cause, such as dermatitis in the folds, imbalance and difficulty in movement, not only being done with the aim of improving the aesthetic appearance.

In cases where the person just wants to improve the aesthetics of the body, this type of surgery can be done in private clinics.

Before and after reconstructive abdominoplasty

When can surgery be performed?

Reconstructive surgery is usually performed in cases of rapid weight loss, such as after bariatric surgery. In these cases, the skin, which has been stretched by excess fat and does not shrink with weight loss, which causes complications, not only aesthetic, but that interfere with the person’s ability to move and accumulate sweat and dirt, causing rashes and fungal infections.

In addition, to be able to have this surgery, it is also important to fulfill the following requirements:

Having a stabilized weight no longer in the process of weight loss, as sagging may reappear;

as the skin can be stretched again and there will be more sagging and stretch marks; Ter commitment and desire to maintain a healthy lifewith practice of physical activities and balanced diet.

To perform the surgery free of charge or with health insurance coverage, the plastic surgeon must make a report that demonstrates the person’s need, and it may also be necessary to undergo an evaluation by an expert doctor for confirmation.

What type of plastic is best?

Dermolipectomy is surgery to remove excess skin, and there are several types, according to the place to be operated, being indicated by the plastic surgeon according to the degree of sagging and the need of each person. The main types, which can be made alone or in combination are:

1. Tummy tuck

Also known as abdominal dermolipectomy, this surgery removes the excess skin formed in the abdomen after weight loss, which becomes very flaccid and causes the so-called apron belly. In some cases, the skin apron can cause fungal infections, which is why it is considered a necessary reconstructive surgery and not just an aesthetic one.

Abdominoplasty is performed by pulling the skin and removing the excess part, and can be done in conjunction with liposuction or with the joining of the abdominal muscles, to reduce the volume of the belly and thin the waist, giving a slimmer and young. Understand how the tummy tuck is done step-by-step.

2. Mammoplasty

With mammoplasty, the plastic surgeon repositions the breasts, removing excess skin and leaving them looking firmer. This surgery is also known as mastopexy, and it can be done alone, or with the placement of silicone implants, which can increase the breasts, for women who wish.

3. Body contouring surgery

Also known as a body lift, this surgery corrects sagging in several parts of the body at once, such as the trunk, abdomen and legs, giving the body a more toned and delineated appearance.

This surgical procedure can also be done in conjunction with liposuction, which helps to remove excess localized fat, thin the waist and make it look better.

4. Lifting the arms or thighs

This type of surgery is also called arm or thigh dermolipectomy, as it removes excess skin that impairs aesthetics and makes movement difficult and interferes with professional and day-to-day activities.

In these cases, the skin is stretched and repositioned to reshape the desired region. Understand how the surgery is done and how the thigh lift recovery is.

5. Facelift

This procedure removes excess sagging and fat that falls on the eyes, cheeks and neck, helping to smooth wrinkles and rejuvenate the face.

The facelift is very important to improve the self-esteem and well-being of the person who has gone through a very intense weight loss. Learn more about how a facelift is done.

What is recovery from surgery like?

Reconstructive surgery takes about 2 to 5 hours, with general or local anesthesia, which varies according to the type of procedure and whether there are other associated techniques, such as liposuction.

The length of hospital stay is about 1 day, with the need to rest at home for a period of 15 days to 1 month.

During the recovery period, it is recommended to use analgesic medication for pain, prescribed by the doctor, avoid carrying weight and return to the return appointments scheduled by the surgeon for reassessment, usually after 7 to 10 days. In many cases it may be necessary to take antithrombotic prophylaxis, taking blood-thinning drugs, under medical supervision. Check out what other care you should have after this type of surgery.