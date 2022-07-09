How to solve 6 common breastfeeding problems

The most common problems with breastfeeding include a cracked nipple, lumpy milk and swollen, hard breasts, which usually appear in the first few days after giving birth or after a long time of breastfeeding.

Normally, these breastfeeding problems cause pain and discomfort for the mother, however, there are simple techniques, such as the baby latching well on the breast or the woman taking some care with her breasts, for example, that help to avoid these situations and that can be easily resolved with the help of a nurse.

Here’s how to troubleshoot each of the following issues:

1. Cracked nipple

When the nipple is cracked, the woman has a crack and may experience pain and blood in the breast. This problem arises due to the wrong position of the baby at the breast or the dryness of the nipple and is usually common in the first few weeks after delivery.

How to solve: This common breast problem of breastfeeding can be solved if the woman pumps and spreads a drop of milk on the nipple after each feeding. If the pain is very severe, the mother must express the milk manually or with a pump and give it to the baby with a cup or spoon until the nipple improves or heals completely.

There are also breastfeeding nipples that reduce the pain caused by the baby’s suction or even ointments with lanolin in the constitution that help to heal the nipple. In addition, helping the baby to latch correctly while breastfeeding is critical. Know the correct position for breastfeeding.

2. Stoned milk

Stoned milk occurs when breast milk does not come out, because the breast duct is clogged and the woman feels a lump in the breast, as if it were a lump, with reddish skin in that place and a lot of pain.

How to solve: It is important for the mother to wear loose clothing and a bra that supports the breasts well without compressing the breast to prevent the ducts from clogging. In addition, you should massage the breasts to remove milk and prevent mastitis. Here’s how to massage stoned breasts.

3. Swelling and induration of the breast

The swelling and hardening of the breast is called breast engorgement and occurs when there is a high production of milk, which may appear around the 2nd day after delivery. In these cases, the woman has a fever and the breast is reddened, the skin is shiny and tight, and the breast is so hard and swollen that breastfeeding becomes very painful.

How to solve: To resolve breast engorgement, it is important to breastfeed as often as the baby wants to help empty the breast. In addition, after feeding, you should apply cold water to the breasts, with a compress or in the bath, it helps to reduce swelling and pain.

When the woman does not resolve breast engorgement, mastitis can occur, which is an infection of the breast, which causes symptoms such as high fever and malaise, similar to the flu. In this case, it is necessary to take an antibiotic, prescribed by the doctor. Learn more about mastitis.

4. Inverted or flat nozzle

Having an inverted or flat nipple is not exactly a problem because the baby needs to grasp the areola and not the nipple, so even if the woman has an inverted or very small nipple she will be able to breastfeed.

How to solve: For a mother with flat or inverted nipples to breastfeed successfully, it is essential to stimulate the nipple before feedings. Thus, the stimulation of the nipple so that it becomes more visible, can be done with the pump to remove the milk, and should be done for 30 to 60 seconds always before breastfeeding or using an adapted syringe.

If these techniques are not possible, artificial nipples can be used that are applied to the breast and help to breastfeed. See more tips for breastfeeding with inverted nipples.

5. Low milk production

Producing little milk should not be seen as a problem, as it does not jeopardize the health of the woman or the baby, and in these cases, the pediatrician recommends the use of artificial milk.

How to solve: To increase milk production, you should let the baby breastfeed whenever he wants and for as long as he wants, offering both breasts at each feeding. The mother should also increase the consumption of foods rich in water, such as tomatoes or watermelon, for example, and drink 3 liters of water a day or tea. Find out which teas are least indicated during breastfeeding.

6. A lot of milk production

When there is high milk production, there is a greater risk of developing fissures, breast engorgement and mastitis. In these cases, due to the excess of milk, breastfeeding becomes more difficult for the child, but it will not harm the child’s health.

How to solve: You should try to remove the excess milk with a pump and keep it in the fridge, which can be given later to the baby. It is also important to always wear a silicone nipple shield to prevent excess moisture. See how to store milk.

Tips to avoid common breastfeeding problems

To avoid some common problems of breastfeeding, such as breast engorgement, mastitis and nipple fissure, it is essential to have some breast care daily, such as:

Wash your nipples only once a day with warm water, avoiding using soap;

with warm water, avoiding using soap; Let the baby let go of the breast spontaneously or, if necessary, gently place a finger in the baby’s mouth so as to stop sucking and, never pulling the baby’s mouth from the breast;

or, if necessary, gently place a finger in the baby’s mouth so as to stop sucking and, never pulling the baby’s mouth from the breast; Apply a drop of milk to the nipple and areola after each feeding and after the bath, as it facilitates healing;

after each feeding and after the bath, as it facilitates healing; Exposing the nipples to the air whenever possible, between feedings;

whenever possible, between feedings; Prevent nipples from getting wetand the use of silicone nipple protectors should be chosen.

These measures must be adopted during the period in which the woman breastfeeds and must be followed daily to avoid complications.