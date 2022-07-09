How to fight insomnia in the elderly (to sleep better)

Insomnia in the elderly, characterized by difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, is common from the age of 65, but can be alleviated with simple measures, the use of teas for insomnia, calming juices or medications.

Insomnia causes a decrease in concentration, attention and memory and an increase in daytime sleepiness, which favors imbalance and increases the risk of falls, accidents, injuries and fractures.

Elderly people with insomnia are generally dependent on sleeping pills, as they use them in excess and often without medical advice, and cannot sleep without them. See some examples of these medications at: Sleeping Remedies.

How to treat insomnia in the elderly

Treatment for insomnia in the elderly should be indicated by a doctor who specializes in sleep disorders and includes identifying the cause of insomnia and then starting the correct treatment. Once the cause has been identified, treatment can be done with:

1. Good sleep habits

To ensure a good night’s sleep, we recommend:

Do not smoke;

Avoid consumption of coffee, black tea, coke and alcoholic beverages. However, 1 glass of red wine with dinner is recommended;

Give preference to light meals at dinner. See more examples in What to eat for insomnia.

Another important advice to avoid the worsening of insomnia is not to nap in the living room and go to bed only when you feel very sleepy and you are sure that when you lie in bed you will sleep.

2. Home remedies

Some good home remedies for insomnia in the elderly are passion fruit juice, chamomile tea and valerian capsules, which are natural and have sedative properties, favoring sleep, without side effects. These can be used at the same time as medications because they complement insomnia treatment. See how to prepare in: Home remedy for insomnia.

Watch the nutritionist’s tips to beat insomnia:

3. Remedies against insomnia

Some names of sleeping pills that the doctor can recommend are Lorax and Dormire, but he can also prescribe medications that are indicated for other purposes, but that also promote sleep, such as antihistamines: Periatin and Phenergan; antidepressants: Amytril and Pamelor; or sedatives: Stilnox.

What can cause insomnia in the elderly?

Insomnia in the elderly is mainly due to advanced age, chronic diseases such as heart failure or diabetes, medication use and habits such as drinking too much coffee or consuming alcohol excessively. Other causes can be:

Routine change, such as in case of hospital admission or travel;

Side effects of some antihypertensive drugs, antidepressants and bronchodilators;

Excessive use of sleeping pills;

Chronic respiratory diseases such as sleep apnea or asthma.

Other possible causes can be anxiety, depression or dementia, but as there are many causes of insomnia in the elderly, it is very important to first identify the cause of insomnia so that the doctor can indicate the appropriate treatment.