Intercourse during menstruation: is it safe? what are the risks?

Not all women feel comfortable having intimate contact during menstruation because they don’t have much desire, feel bloated and uncomfortable. However, it is possible to have sex in a safe and pleasurable way during the menstrual period, and you just need to be careful.

Sexual intercourse during menstruation can even bring some health benefits to women:

Help relieve symptoms, such as colic and abdominal discomfort, due to the release of endorphins into the bloodstream, especially after the woman comes, which further reduces headache and irritability; The genital region becomes more sensitive and the woman can feel more pleasure and easier to reach climax; It can shorten the menstrual period, because vaginal contractions can make it easier for menstrual blood to come out; The region is naturally more lubricated, with no need to use intimate lubricant.

Thus, it is possible to have sexual contact during menstruation, but the ideal is to wait for the last few days to avoid the presence of blood on the sheets, always use a condom and, if you are using a tampon, remove it before starting penetration. because otherwise it can be pushed to the bottom of the vagina, not being possible to remove it in the usual way, requiring medical help.

Possible risks of intercourse during menstruation

However, intimate contact during menstruation, when done without a condom, can be risky for women’s health and has the following consequences:

Increased risk of developing genital infections due to increased pH in the region. Normally, the pH of the intimate region is from 3.8 to 4.5, and during menstruation it becomes higher, facilitating the development of candidiasis, for example;

Increased risk of having a urinary tract infection, because microorganisms develop more quickly in this situation;

Increased chances of contamination with the HIV virus or other Sexually Transmitted Diseases, because the virus can be present in menstrual blood and contaminate the partner;

Make a lot of mess, because menstrual blood can get on sheets and all surfaces used for penetration, bringing embarrassment.

All these risks can be minimized by taking care to use condoms and to avoid dirt, you can choose to have sex under the shower.

Is it possible to get pregnant during menstruation?

It is possible to get pregnant while menstruating, although the risk is very low and happens in very few cases. However, if a woman has unprotected sex during menstruation, she can become pregnant because sperm can survive inside a woman’s body for up to seven days.

This risk is higher in women who experience irregular menstruation, but may be lower if intercourse takes place in the last days of the menstrual period. However, the best way to avoid an unwanted pregnancy is to use some contraceptive method, such as condoms, the contraceptive pill or the IUD.