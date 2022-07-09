7 tips to ease the pain of teething

It is normal for the baby to feel uncomfortable, irritable and grumpy when the teeth begin to erupt, which usually happens from the sixth month of life.

To relieve the pain of the baby’s teething, parents can massage or give the baby cold toys. Some homemade options to relieve the pain of teething are:

1. Breast milk popsicle

The breast milk popsicle is a good way to relieve the pain of baby teething because in addition to being nutritious, it is cold, which promotes pain relief. To make the popsicle you must:

Wash your hands well with soap and water and clean the areolas;

Discard the first jets of milk;

Remove the milk and place it in a sterilized container;

Cover the container and place it in a basin with cold water and ice cubes for about 2 minutes;

Place the container in the freezer for up to a maximum of 15 days.

This technique should not replace breastfeeding and should only be used up to 2 times a day.

2. Carrot sticks

Peeled and cold carrot sticks, if the food has already been included in the baby’s routine, is also a good option, as cold carrots are a good option for relieving the itching and discomfort of the teething process.

To make the carrot sticks:

Peel and cut the carrots into medium sticks;

Leave in the fridge for about 2 hours;

Feed the baby two to three times a day.

It is recommended that the sticks do not get frozen, as the rigidity of the frozen carrot can hurt the baby’s gums.

3. Objects to bite

Giving your baby objects to chew on can be a good way to relieve pain and keep your baby entertained while playing. These objects must be smooth and clean and preferably adapted for this purpose, as is the case with teethers, which can be purchased at pharmacies or baby stores.

A good trick to improve the teething effect is to put these objects in the fridge before giving them to the baby.

4. Gum massage

Another technique that helps relieve the pain of teething is to gently massage the baby’s gums with the tip of your finger, which should be very clean. This massage, in addition to relieving pain, can entertain the baby, making the process even more fun.

5. Shantala massage

This massage consists of a series of techniques that are used to relax the baby. This skin-to-skin contact by mother/father and baby during the massage strengthens the affective bond and reduces stress, in addition to decreasing tension and consequently the pain of teething. This massage can even help the baby sleep better. Check out how to shantala massage.

Reflexology massage is a technique to relieve the pain of baby’s first teeth, which usually start to appear around 6 to 8 months of age. Massage can be done after the bath, which is when the baby is warm, comfortable, clean and most relaxed. Massage, in addition to having calming and relaxing effects, helps to reduce the baby’s irritation due to teeth.

The reflexology massage to relieve the pain of baby’s first teething involves 3 steps, which must be performed on both feet, one at a time:

Calendula is a flower with soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, these properties help to relieve pain and discomfort. In addition, calendula tea can help the baby to fall asleep, as during this period sleep tends to be disrupted due to excessive irritation.

How to make the calendula compress:

