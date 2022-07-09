Vaginal cyst: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

Vaginal cyst is a small pocket of air, fluid or pus that develops in the lining of the inside of the vagina, being caused by minor trauma to the site, accumulation of fluid inside a gland or the development of a tumor, for example.

One of the most common types of vaginal cyst is the cyst that develops in the Bartholin’s gland, which is responsible for producing the lubricating fluid in the vagina. This type of cyst can usually be seen right at the entrance to the vagina, as a small ball. Learn more about Bartholin’s cyst and how to treat it.

Most vaginal cysts do not cause any symptoms, but when they grow large, they can cause discomfort during intercourse or when using a tampon. If symptoms are present, the gynecologist may advise minor surgery to remove the cyst and improve symptoms.

main symptoms

In most cases, the vaginal cyst does not cause any kind of symptoms, but some women may have signs such as:

Presence of a ball at the entrance or wall of the vagina;

Pain or discomfort during intimate contact;

Difficulty and discomfort to put on a tampon.

However, these symptoms can also indicate other problems in the intimate region and, therefore, if they appear and last for more than 3 days, it is important to consult the gynecologist to identify the cause and start the appropriate treatment.

See what possible causes of pain during sexual intercourse.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The best way to confirm the presence of a cyst in the vagina is by consulting a gynecologist, to rule out other problems that can cause changes in the lining of the vagina, such as HPV, and start the most appropriate treatment.

What types of vaginal cyst

There are different types of vaginal cyst, which vary according to the affected part. So the main types include:

Vaginal inclusion cyst : it is the most common type that usually arises due to trauma to the vaginal wall that can happen during childbirth or due to surgery, for example;

: it is the most common type that usually arises due to trauma to the vaginal wall that can happen during childbirth or due to surgery, for example; Bartholin’s cyst : is a cyst that arises at the entrance of the vagina due to inflammation and accumulation of fluid inside one or more Bartholin’s glands, which produce the lubricant;

: is a cyst that arises at the entrance of the vagina due to inflammation and accumulation of fluid inside one or more Bartholin’s glands, which produce the lubricant; Gartner’s cyst: usually appears on the wall of the vagina and is caused by the accumulation of fluid inside a canal that, in most women, disappears after birth. Learn more about Gartner’s cyst.

In addition to these types, there may be others, such as Müller’s cyst, which occurs in another canal that should disappear after birth, but remains until adulthood in some women.

Therefore, it is best to always consult a gynecologist when any type of change in the intimate region arises.

How is the treatment done?

Often, vaginal cysts do not need any specific treatment, as they are small and do not cause symptoms. However, if they grow or cause any discomfort, surgery to remove the cyst may be advised.

In rarer cases, the cyst can still develop an infection and, in this situation, the gynecologist may recommend an antibiotic to treat the infection before surgery, for example.

Possible complications

There are usually no complications for a vaginal cyst, as they remain small without growing much. However, if they grow, they can cause pain or discomfort, especially during sexual intercourse or when using a tampon.