Is it possible to get pregnant using a condom?

Although it is relatively rare, it is possible to get pregnant using a condom, especially due to mistakes that are made during its use, such as not removing the air from the tip of the condom, not checking the validity of the product or opening the package with sharp objects, which end up puncturing. the material.

So, to avoid pregnancy, you should put the condom correctly or associate its use with other contraceptive methods, such as birth control pills, the IUD or the vaginal ring.

Top mistakes when using condoms

The main mistakes made when using condoms that can increase the chances of a pregnancy are:

Using an expired or old product;

Use a condom that has been kept in your wallet for a long time, as excessive heat can damage the material;

Not having enough lubrication, drying the material and favoring breakage;

Use petroleum-based lubricants instead of water, which damage the material;

Open the package with your teeth or other sharp objects;

Unroll the condom before putting it on the penis;

Remove and replace the same condom;

Putting on a condom after having had unprotected penetration;

Do not remove the air that accumulates in the tip;

Using the wrong size condom;

Withdraw the penis from the vagina before it decreases in size, as this prevents sperm fluid from leaking into the vagina.

Thus, to ensure its correct use, you must open the condom package with your hands, fitting the condom ring to the head of the penis, holding the tip with your fingers to prevent air from accumulating. Then, unroll the condom to the base of the penis with the other hand, checking at the end if there is air at the tip where the semen will accumulate.

Check out the step by step in the following video:

types of condom

Condoms vary according to length and thickness, as well as other characteristics such as taste, presence of spermicide and lubricant.

It is important to pay attention at the time of purchase so that the correct size is used, as loose or too tight condoms can escape the penis or break, favoring pregnancy or contamination with STDs.

1. Basic

It is the most used and easiest to find, being made of latex and with water or silicone based lubricants.

2. With flavor​​​​

They are condoms with different flavors and aromas, such as strawberry, grape, mint and chocolate, and are mainly used during oral sex.

3. Female condom

It is thinner and larger than the male, and should be placed inside the vagina, with its ring protecting the entire external region of the vulva. See how to use it here.

4. With spermicidal gel

In addition to the lubricant, a gel is also added to the material that kills sperm, increasing the effect of preventing pregnancy.

5. Latex free or antiallergic

As some people are allergic to latex, there are also latex condoms freewhich are made of polyurethane, which avoids allergic reactions, pain and discomfort caused by conventional material.

6. Extra-thin

They are thinner than conventional ones and they are tighter on the penis, being used to favor sensitivity during intimate intercourse.

7. With retardant gel

In addition to the lubricant, a gel is added to the material that reduces the sensitivity of the penis, prolonging the time required for a man to reach orgasm and ejaculate. This type of condom can be indicated for men with premature ejaculation, for example.

8. Hot and cold or hot and ice

They are made with substances that heat up and cool down according to the movements, increasing the sensation of pleasure in both men and women.

9. Textured

Made with material that has small textures in high relief, they increase the pleasure of both men and women, as they increase sensitivity and stimulation in Organs genitals.

10. Glow in the dark

They are made with phosphorescent material, which glows in the dark and encourages the couple to play games during intimate contact.

Watch the following video and also see how it works and how to use the female condom:

Diseases that condoms protect

In addition to preventing an unwanted pregnancy, condoms also prevent contagion with sexually transmitted diseases such as AIDS, syphilis and gonorrhea.

However, if skin lesions are present, the condom may not be enough to prevent contamination of the partner, as it does not always cover all the wounds caused by the disease, and it is important to complete the treatment of the disease before having intimate contact again. .

To prevent pregnancy, see all the contraceptive methods that can be used.