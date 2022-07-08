3 glute exercises to lift your butt

These 3 butt lift exercises can be done at home and are great for strengthening your glutes, fighting cellulite and improving body contour.

These gluteal exercises are also indicated in case of weakness of the muscles of this region, which can harm the hips, knees and ankles due to structural compensations.

A good way to strengthen the buttock muscles is to do exercises, such as walking on soft sand, cycling and rollerblading, for example, because the more this region is stimulated, the better the results.

3 exercises to strengthen the glutes, which can be done at home, are:

Exercise 1 – Bridge

In this exercise, you should lie on the floor, belly up, bend your knees, keeping your feet apart and raise your torso, making a bridge, as shown in the image. Do 3 sets of 8 repetitions.

Exercise 2 – Squat with lunge

In this exercise you must place your hands on your waist, take a big step forward and bend the knee that is in front, as shown in the image, being careful not to unbalance and not to touch the other knee to the floor. Do 3 sets of 8 repetitions with each leg.

Exercise 3 – 3 supports

In this exercise, you should stand on 3 feet on the floor and raise one leg, as if you were kicking up. For the exercise to have more effect, you can put on a shin guard weighing 1 kg or more.

Other great exercises to do at home and lift your glutes are climbing stairs for 10 minutes straight, taking 2 steps at a time, or standing on a bench or chair 20 centimeters high, using only one leg and keeping your back straight. In this exercise you should do 3 sets of 8 repetitions with each leg.

When the objective is only aesthetic, a physical trainer will be able to indicate a complete series of exercises that can be done in the gym.

See what you need to eat to increase your glutes in the video with nutritionist Tatiana Zanin: