Tachypnea: what it is, causes and what to do

Tachypnea is a medical term used to describe rapid breathing, which is a symptom that can be caused by a wide variety of health conditions, in which the body tries to compensate for the lack of oxygen with faster breathing.

In some cases, tachypnea can be accompanied by other symptoms, such as a feeling of shortness of breath and a bluish color in the fingers and lips, which are symptoms that may be related to a lack of oxygen.

In the event of an episode of tachypnea, it is advisable to go immediately to the emergency room, in order to make a correct diagnosis and treatment and avoid complications.

Possible causes

The most common conditions that can lead to tachypnea are:

1. Respiratory infections

Respiratory infections, when they affect the lungs, can cause difficulty breathing. To compensate for this decrease in oxygen, a person may experience faster breathing, especially if they have bronchitis or pneumonia.

What to do: Treatment for a respiratory infection usually consists of the administration of antibiotics if it is a bacterial infection. In addition, it may be necessary to administer a bronchodilator medication to facilitate breathing.

2. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

COPD is a group of respiratory diseases, the most common of which are emphysema and chronic bronchitis, which cause symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing and breathing difficulties. This disease occurs due to inflammation and injury to the lungs, mainly caused by cigarette use, which destroys the tissue that forms the airways.

What to do: COPD has no cure, but it is possible to control the disease through treatment with bronchodilators and corticosteroids. In addition, lifestyle changes and physical therapy can also help to improve symptoms. Learn more about treatment.

3. Asthma

Asthma is a respiratory disease characterized by difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, wheezing and tightness in the chest, which can be triggered by allergic factors or be related to genetic factors, and symptoms can be manifested in the first months of the baby’s life. or at any stage of life.

What to do: To control asthma and avoid attacks, it is important to follow the treatment indicated by the pulmonologist using the appropriate remedies to control bronchial inflammation and facilitate breathing, such as corticosteroids and bronchodilators, for example.

4. Anxiety Disorders

People who suffer from anxiety disorders may experience tachypnea during a panic attack, which can be accompanied by other symptoms, such as an increased heart rate, nausea, a feeling of fear, tremors and chest pain, for example.

What to do: Generally, people with anxiety disorders should see a psychologist and have psychotherapy sessions. In some cases, it may be necessary to take medication, such as antidepressants and anxiolytics, which must be prescribed by the psychiatrist. Know what to do in the event of a panic attack.

5. Decreased pH in the blood

The decrease in blood pH makes it more acidic, causing the body to need to eliminate carbon dioxide, in order to recover normal pH, by accelerating breathing. Some conditions that can cause a decrease in blood pH are diabetic ketoacidosis, heart disease, cancer, hepatic encephalopathy, and sepsis.

What to do: in these cases, if the person has any of these diseases and suffers an episode of tachypnea, it is recommended to go to the hospital immediately. Treatment will depend on the cause of the decrease in blood pH.

6. Transient tachypnea of ​​the newborn

Transient tachypnea of ​​the newborn occurs because the baby’s lungs are trying to get more oxygen. When a baby reaches term, its body begins to absorb the fluid that has accumulated in the lungs, in order to breathe after birth. In some newborns, this fluid is not completely absorbed, resulting in rapid breathing.

What to do: the treatment is done in the hospital right after birth, through oxygen booster.