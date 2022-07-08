How renal scintigraphy is performed and how to prepare for the exam

Renal scintigraphy is an examination performed with magnetic resonance imaging that allows you to evaluate the shape and functioning of the kidneys. For this, it is necessary that a radioactive substance, called a radiopharmaceutical, is administered directly into the vein, which is bright in the image obtained during the exam, allowing the visualization of the interior of the kidneys.

Renal scintigraphy can be classified according to how the images are obtained in:

static renal scintigraphy in which the images are obtained in a single moment with the person at rest;

in which the images are obtained in a single moment with the person at rest; Dynamic renal scintigraphyin which dynamic images are obtained from the production to the elimination of urine.

This exam is indicated by the urologist or nephrologist when changes are identified in the type 1 urinalysis or 24-hour urinalysis that may be indicative of kidney changes. Here’s how to recognize the symptoms of a kidney problem.

How to prepare for the exam

The preparation for renal scintigraphy varies according to the type of exam and what the doctor intends to evaluate, however, it is common that it is necessary to keep the bladder full or empty. If the bladder needs to be full, the doctor may recommend drinking water before the exam or putting saline directly into the vein. On the other hand, if it is necessary to have an empty bladder, the doctor may indicate that the person urinates before the exam.

There are also some types of scintigraphy in which the bladder must always be empty and, in these cases, it may be necessary to insert a urinary catheter to remove any urine that is inside the bladder.

It is also very important to remove any jewelry or metal materials before starting the exam, as they can interfere with the scintigraphy result. Usually for dynamic renal scintigraphy, the doctor orders diuretic drugs to be discontinued 24 hours before the exam or on the same day.

How is kidney scintigraphy done?

The way to perform renal scintigraphy varies according to its type:

Static scintigraphy:

The radiopharmaceutical DMSA is injected into the vein; The person waits about 4 to 6 hours for the radiopharmaceutical to accumulate in the kidneys; The person is placed in the MRI machine to obtain images of the kidneys.

Dynamic renal scintigraphy:

The person urinates and then lies down on the stretcher;

The radiopharmaceutical DTPA is injected into the vein;

A drug to stimulate the formation of urine is also given by vein;

Images of the kidneys are obtained through magnetic resonance imaging;

The patient then goes to the toilet to urinate and a new image of the kidneys is obtained.

While the exam is being done and the images are being collected, it is very important that the person remains as still as possible. After the injection of the radiopharmaceutical, it is possible to feel a slight tingling in the body and even the metallic taste in the mouth. After the examination, you are allowed to drink water or other liquids other than alcoholic beverages and to urinate frequently to eliminate the rest of the radiopharmaceutical.

How scintigraphy is done on the baby

Kidney scintigraphy in an infant is usually done after a urinary tract infection in the infant or child to assess the function of each kidney and the presence or absence of renal scarring that is a consequence of the urinary tract infection. To perform the renal scintigraphy, fasting is not necessary and about 5 to 10 minutes before the exam, the child should drink 2 to 4 glasses or 300 – 600 ml of water.

Scintigraphy should not be performed on pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding should discontinue breastfeeding and avoid contact with the baby for at least 24 hours after the examination.