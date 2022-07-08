White spot in the eye: what it can be and when to go to the doctor

The white spot in the eye, also called leukocoria, appears more often in the pupil and can be indicative of diseases such as retinoblastoma, cataract or corneal dystrophy, for example.

White spots can be indicative of diseases in the back of the eye, lens or cornea and the main causes of the appearance of spots are:

1. Retinoblastoma

Retinoblastoma is a rare type of cancer that can happen in one or both eyes and occurs most often in children. This disease can be easily identified through the eye test while still in the maternity hospital or at the first consultation with the pediatrician, and its main symptoms are difficulty seeing, redness in the eye and strabismus, in addition to the presence of a white spot in the eye.

What to do: When identified early, retinoblastoma can be treated and leaves no sequelae. Treatment varies according to the degree of the disease, and can be performed with laser or application of cold on the site to destroy the tumor, or chemotherapy in the most severe cases. Learn how to identify and treat retinoblastoma.

2. Cataract

Cataract is a disease characterized by the progressive loss of vision, being more common in people over 60 years old, due to the aging of the lens of the eye. However, it can also happen right at birth, being called congenital cataract, which is characterized by the malformation of the lens during the development of the fetus, which can affect one or both eyes.

The characteristic sign of cataract is the presence of a white spot in the pupil that can impair vision, making it blurry, or even leading to the total loss of it.

What to do: Treatment should be done as soon as possible so that complications, such as total loss of vision, do not occur. It is usually done through surgery to replace the lens. See what cataract surgery is like.

3. Toxocariasis

Toxocariasis is an infectious disease caused by the presence of the parasite Toxocara sp. This parasite, when it reaches the eye, can cause redness and white spots in the pupil, pain or itching in the eye, and decreased vision. Ocular toxocariasis is more common in children who play on the ground, sand or earth, as it is normally the habitat of the Toxocara. Learn more about toxocariasis.

What to do: Treatment usually consists of using corticosteroid eye drops to treat symptoms and prevent disease progression.

4. Pinguecula

The pinguecula consists of a whitish yellow spot in the eye, triangular in shape, which results from the growth of a tissue composed of proteins, fat and calcium, located in the conjunctiva of the eye, being more common in the elderly.

What to do: In most cases, treatment is not necessary, however, if the person experiences discomfort or vision changes, it may be necessary to use eye drops and ointments or even resort to surgery.

5. Corneal ulcer

Corneal ulcer is characterized by a wound that appears on the cornea of ​​the eye and causes inflammation, pain, sensation of a foreign body in the eye, blurred vision and, in some cases, the presence of a small white spot in the eye. It is usually caused by an eye infection, minor cuts, dry eye, or contact with irritating substances.

What to do: Treatment usually consists of the administration of topical antibiotics or antifungals to eliminate a possible bacterial or fungal infection. In addition, eye drops with corticosteroids can also be used to reduce inflammation, prevent the appearance of scars on the cornea, and relieve discomfort. Learn more about treatment.

when to go to the doctor

It is important to go to the ophthalmologist in the presence of the following changes:

eye discomfort;

Difficulty seeing;

Blurred vision;

night blindness;

Presence of spots in the eyes;

Pain or itching in the eye.

Through the analysis and evaluation of symptoms and other complementary tests, the ophthalmologist can make the diagnosis and establish the most appropriate treatment for each situation.