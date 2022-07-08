Bilateral pneumonia: what it is, symptoms and how to treat it

Bilateral pneumonia is a situation in which there is infection and inflammation of both lungs by microorganisms and, therefore, is considered more serious than common pneumonia, because it is associated with a decrease in respiratory capacity. As a consequence of this, there is a decrease in the amount of oxygen circulating in the body, including in the brain, which can lead to a change in the person’s level of consciousness.

This type of pneumonia is more common in people with a weakened immune system, such as babies, older people, or people who have chronic illnesses that can interfere with the functioning of the immune system.

The causes of bilateral pneumonia are the same as that of common pneumonia, and can be caused by viruses, bacteria or fungi, however, as the symptoms are more severe, treatment is usually done in a hospital environment so that the person is monitored and receives oxygen. , so it is possible to reduce the risk of complications such as generalized infection, respiratory arrest or pleural effusion, for example.

main symptoms

The symptoms of bilateral pneumonia are mainly related to the person’s respiratory capacity, which can be severely compromised, as both lungs are compromised. The main symptoms of bilateral pneumonia are:

Fever above 38ºC;

Cough with a lot of phlegm;

Great difficulty in breathing;

Increased respiratory rate;

Easy and intense tiredness.

When the person has other symptoms related to lack of oxygen, such as slightly blue lips or altered levels of consciousness, it is very important to inform the pulmonologist so that treatment can be carried out as soon as possible, especially with the use of oxygen masks. . Know how to recognize the symptoms of pneumonia.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment for bilateral pneumonia should be guided by the pulmonologist, being defined through a system that classifies patients according to the symptoms described and test results. Patients classified as low risk are usually treated at home with the use of antibiotics, such as Levofloxacin or Clarithromycin, for example, with the duration of use defined by the doctor.

In addition, it is important that the person remains at rest during treatment, drink plenty of fluids, nebulize with drinking water and avoid public spaces or areas with a lot of pollution, in addition to using protective masks whenever necessary.

In the case of patients classified as severe, especially when the patient is elderly or has impaired renal function, blood pressure and great difficulty in performing gas exchange, treatment is carried out in a hospital environment. Treatment in the hospital usually lasts between 1 and 2 weeks, which may vary according to the patient’s response to therapy, and is usually done with the administration of oxygen and antibiotics. After discharge, antibiotic treatment should be continued for at least 1 week or as recommended by the pulmonologist.