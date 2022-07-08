Clozapine: what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Clozapine is a drug indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease and schizoaffective disorder.

This medication can be found in pharmacies, in generic or under the trade name Leponex, Okotico and Xynaz, requiring the presentation of a medical prescription.

what is it for

Clozapine is a drug indicated for the treatment of people with:

Schizophrenia, who have used other antipsychotic medications and have not had good results with this treatment or have not tolerated other antipsychotic medications because of side effects;

Schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder who may attempt to commit suicide

Thought, emotional and behavioral disorders in people with Parkinson’s disease when other treatments have not been effective.

See how to identify symptoms of schizophrenia and learn more about treatment.

How to take

The dosage will depend on the disease to be treated. Generally, the initial dose is 12.5 mg once or twice on the first day, which is equivalent to half a 25 mg tablet, being gradually increased over the days, depending on the pathology presented, as well as the individual’s reaction to the drug. treatment.

who shouldn’t use

This medicine is contraindicated in the following situations:

Allergy to clozapine or any other excipient;

Low white blood cells, unless associated with cancer treatment

History of bone marrow disease;

Liver, kidney or heart problems;

History of uncontrolled seizures;

History of alcohol or drug abuse;

History of severe constipation, bowel obstruction, or another condition that has affected the large intestine.

In addition, it should not be used by pregnant and lactating women without medical advice.

Possible side effects

Some of the most common side effects that can occur during treatment with clozapine are fast heartbeat, signs of infection such as fever, severe chills, sore throat or mouth ulcers, reduced number of white blood cells in the blood, seizures, high blood of a specific type of white blood cell, increased white blood cell count, loss of consciousness, fainting, fever, muscle cramps, changes in blood pressure, disorientation and confusion.