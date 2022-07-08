Anti-HBs test: what is it for and how to understand the result

The anti hbs test is requested to verify if the person has immunity against the hepatitis B virus, whether acquired through vaccination or through the cure of the disease.

This test is done from the analysis of a small blood sample in which the amount of antibodies against the hepatitis B virus is verified in the bloodstream. Usually the anti-hbs test is requested together with the HBsAg test, which is the in which the presence of the virus is verified in the blood, being, therefore, used for diagnosis.

what is it for

The anti hbs test is used to evaluate the production of antibodies by the body against a protein present on the surface of the hepatitis B virus, HBsAg. Thus, through the anti-hbs test, the doctor can verify whether or not the person has been immunized against hepatitis B, through vaccination, in addition to verifying whether the treatment is effective or there was a cure, when the diagnosis for hepatitis B was confirmed.

HBsAg exam

While the anti-hbs test is requested with the aim of verifying immunity and response to treatment, the HBsAg test is requested by the doctor to know if the person is infected or has had contact with the hepatitis B virus. test is ordered to diagnose hepatitis B.

HBsAg is a protein present on the surface of the hepatitis B virus and is useful for diagnosing acute, recent or chronic hepatitis B. Normally, the HBsAg test is requested together with the anti-hbs test, so that it is possible to verify if the virus is circulating in the bloodstream and if the organism is acting on it. When the person has hepatitis B, the report contains reagent HBsAg, and the result is important for the doctor, because then it is possible to start the treatment. Understand how hepatitis B is treated.

How is done

To take the anti-hbs test, no preparation or fasting is required and it is done from the collection of a small blood sample, which is sent to the laboratory for analysis.

In the laboratory, the blood undergoes a process of serological analysis, in which the presence of specific antibodies against the hepatitis B virus is verified. These antibodies are formed after coming into contact with the virus or due to vaccination, in which the organism is stimulated to produce these antibodies, giving the person immunity for life.

Know when the hepatitis B vaccine should be taken.

How to understand the results

The result of the anti-hbs test varies according to the concentration of antibodies against the hepatitis B virus in the bloodstream, the reference values ​​being:

Anti-hbs concentration lower than 10 mIU/mL – non-reactive . This concentration of antibodies is not enough to protect against the disease, and it is important that the person is vaccinated against the virus. If the diagnosis of hepatitis B has already been made, this concentration indicates that there has been no cure and that the treatment is not being effective or is in its initial phase;

. This concentration of antibodies is not enough to protect against the disease, and it is important that the person is vaccinated against the virus. If the diagnosis of hepatitis B has already been made, this concentration indicates that there has been no cure and that the treatment is not being effective or is in its initial phase; anti-hbs concentration between 10 mIU/mL and 100 mIU/mL – undetermined or satisfactory for vaccination . This concentration may indicate that the person has been vaccinated against the hepatitis B virus or is undergoing treatment, and it is not possible to determine whether there has been a cure for hepatitis B. In these cases, it is recommended that the test be repeated after 1 month;

. This concentration may indicate that the person has been vaccinated against the hepatitis B virus or is undergoing treatment, and it is not possible to determine whether there has been a cure for hepatitis B. In these cases, it is recommended that the test be repeated after 1 month; anti-hbs concentration greater than 100 mIU/mL – reagent. This concentration indicates that the person has immunity against the hepatitis B virus, either through vaccination or through curing the disease.

In addition to evaluating the result of the anti-hbs test, the doctor also analyzes the result of the HBsAg test. Thus, when monitoring a person already diagnosed with hepatitis B, a non-reactive HBsAg result and a positive anti-hbs result indicates that the person is cured and that there are no more viruses circulating in the blood. A person who does not have hepatitis B also has the same results and an anti-hbs concentration greater than 100 mIU/mL.

In the case of positive HBsAg and anti-hbs, it is indicated to repeat the test after 15 to 30 days, as it may indicate a false positive result, formation of immune complexes (immunocomplexes) or infection with different subtypes of the hepatitis B virus.