eggplant juice for cholesterol

Eggplant juice is an excellent home remedy for high cholesterol, which helps to lower your cholesterol levels naturally.

Eggplant contains a high content of antioxidant substances, especially in the skin. Therefore, it should not be removed when preparing the juice. You can also consume eggplant in other ways, either cooked or roasted, for a greater protective effect on the liver and, consequently, lowering cholesterol. Another way to use eggplant is in capsules. To learn more see: Eggplant Capsule.

In addition to taking this juice, it is necessary to adapt the diet to lower cholesterol and keep its levels under control, but it is also important to carry out a dietary reeducation to prevent the level of cholesterol in the blood from rising again.

Ingredients

1/2 eggplant, sliced ​​with skin

Natural juice of 3 oranges

Preparation mode

Blend the orange juice with the eggplant in a blender. If desired, sweeten with honey and drink afterwards.

Eggplant juice with orange should be taken daily on an empty stomach by those who suffer from high cholesterol, as this is a delicious way to fight excess fat in the blood. But, this home remedy does not exempt you from the need to exercise and eat properly.

In general, the symptoms of high cholesterol do not appear, but it can be suspected when the individual is overweight, being sedentary and with a wrong diet, abusing sweets, fried foods, fats and alcoholic beverages.

