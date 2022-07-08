What is “fish eye” and how to identify it (symptoms and photos)

Fisheye is a type of wart that can appear on the soles of the feet and is caused by the HPV virus, more specifically subtypes 1, 4 and 63. This type of wart is very similar to a callus and, therefore, can make walking difficult due to the presence of pain when stepping.

Another lesion similar to the fish eye is the plantar blackhead, however, in the blackhead there are no black dots in the middle of the ‘callus’ and when the lesion is pressed laterally, only the fish eye causes pain, while the plantar blackhead only it hurts when pressed vertically.

Although HPV is linked to the appearance of some types of cancer, fish eye is not cancer and can be treated with drugstore lotions that remove the outermost layer of skin. Ideally, you should always consult a dermatologist or a podiatrist to find out the best treatment option.

fish eye pictures

Main signs and symptoms

Fish eye is characterized by the appearance of a wart on the sole of the foot with the following characteristics:

Small elevation in the skin;

Rounded lesion;

Yellowish color with several black dots in the middle.

These warts may be unique or the person may have several scattered across the soles of the feet, causing pain and discomfort when walking.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for fish eye is usually guided by a dermatologist or podiatrist and tends to start with the use of topical lotions, based on salicylic acid, nitric acid or trichloroacetic acid, to use at home once a day. This type of lotion promotes a gentle chemical exfoliation of the skin, slowly removing the most superficial layer, until the wart is completely eliminated.

If the wart is at a more advanced stage, reaching deeper regions of the skin, it may be necessary to resort to a minor surgery in the dermatologist’s office.

See more details on how fish eye treatment is done and how to treat it at home.

How to catch fish eye

Fisheye appears when some subtypes of the HPV virus manage to penetrate the skin of the feet, through small cuts, either through wounds or dry skin, for example.

Although the HPV virus that causes fisheye is not easily transmitted from one person to another, it is common for it to come into contact with the skin when walking barefoot in damp public places, such as bathrooms or swimming pools, for example.

The wart caused by the virus can appear on anyone, but it is more common in situations where the immune system is more weakened, such as in children, the elderly or people who have some type of autoimmune disease.