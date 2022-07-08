How to treat pneumonia in children

The treatment of childhood pneumonia lasts about 7 to 14 days and is done with the use of antibiotics according to the causative agent of the disease, and the use of oral amoxicillin or penicillin injection prescribed by the pediatrician may be indicated.

During the treatment of childhood pneumonia, it is recommended that the child rests without going to school or other public places, as childhood pneumonia can be contagious especially when it is caused by a virus.

It is important that the treatment is done according to the doctor’s guidance to avoid signs and symptoms that are indicative of severity, because in these cases it is necessary for the child to be hospitalized so that the treatment can be done correctly.

1. Treatment at home

When the pneumonia is not so serious, the doctor may authorize the child to be treated at home as long as the recommendations are followed. Thus, the use of antibiotics is usually indicated according to the microorganism involved in the infection, and the use of penicillin, amoxicillin with clavulanate, cefuroxime, trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole or erythromycin may be recommended, for example. In addition, in cases where pneumonia is caused by a virus, the use of antivirals may be indicated.

It is important that the medicine indicated by the doctor is given to the child at the indicated time and dose, as this way it is possible to guarantee the cure of pneumonia. In addition, it is important to take care of the child during treatment, such as:

Ensure good nutrition and hydration;

Keep the airways clear;

Avoid cough syrups;

Make daily nebulizations or as directed by the doctor.

Childhood pneumonia is curable, but can progress to severe cases when treatment is not started within the first 48 hours after the onset of symptoms, such as fever above 38º, coughing up phlegm, loss of appetite, rapid breathing and no desire to play. In these situations, the child may need to be hospitalized for treatment with medication in the veins or oxygen.

Learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of pneumonia.

2. Treatment in the hospital

Hospital treatment is indicated when home treatment is not enough to fight the pneumonia and signs and symptoms of worsening pneumonia are observed, such as:

Purple lips or fingertips;

Great movement of the ribs when breathing;

Constant and frequent moaning due to pain and difficulty breathing;

Pallor and prostration, unwillingness to play;

Seizures;

Fainting moments;

vomiting;

Cold skin and difficulty maintaining the ideal temperature;

Difficulty ingesting fluids and eating.

Thus, if the parents observe the appearance of any of these symptoms, they should take the child to the hospital so that he or she can be hospitalized and receive the indicated treatment. Treatment of pneumonia in the hospital includes the use of antibiotics that can be given by vein or muscle, and use of an oxygen mask to breathe better. Physiological serum can be an option to keep the child properly hydrated and physical therapy can help them breathe with less effort and more efficiently.

After starting treatment, the pediatrician usually assesses within 48 hours if the child is responding well to treatment or if there are signs of worsening or maintenance of fever, which indicates that the antibiotic dose needs to be changed or adjusted.

Even after the first signs of improvement, it is important to continue the treatment for the time determined by the doctor and to ensure that the pneumonia has been cured, the pediatrician may indicate that the child has a chest x-ray before discharge.