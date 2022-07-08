Soft cancer: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Molten chancroid is a sexually transmitted disease caused by the bacterium Haemophilus ducreyi, which, despite the name suggest, is not any type of cancer, being characterized by sores in the genital region, of irregular shape, which can appear up to 3 to 10 days after unprotected intercourse.

Soft chancre is curable, however, it needs to be treated with antibiotics indicated by a urologist, gynecologist or infectious disease specialist, in order to avoid complications such as permanent scarring. Therefore, if there is a suspicion of an infection after unprotected sex, it is very important to go to the doctor, not only to rule out the presence of chancroid, but also of other sexually transmitted diseases.

Soft chancre is also known as soft venereal ulcer, chancroid, simple venereal chancre and can sometimes be confused with syphilis.

main symptoms

The first symptoms of chancroid appear up to 10 days after infection with the bacteria and usually include:

Lumps and reddened bumps in the genital region;

Development of open wounds;

Constant pain in the intimate region;

Pain or burning when urinating;

Abnormal discharge from the urethra or bleeding when urinating.

The sores can appear on the male and female genitals or anus and therefore can cause pain during intimate contact and when having a bowel movement. They can also be found on the lips, mouth and throat.

These symptoms can vary from person to person and there may also be cases where there are no symptoms other than a small swelling in the genital area. This situation is more common in women, who sometimes only discover the infection during a routine visit to the gynecologist.

How to confirm if it is chancroid

To make the diagnosis of chancroid, a gynecologist, urologist or infectious disease specialist should be consulted so that he can observe the genitals looking for wounds or lesions. To confirm the disease, tests may need to be performed, which include a scraping of the wound and sending it for laboratory analysis.

In addition, as the disease is somewhat similar to syphilis, the doctor may also order a specific blood test for syphilis, the VDRL, which must be repeated 30 days after starting treatment.

Differences between chancroid and syphilis:

soft cancer Hard candro (Syphilis) First symptoms appear in 3 to 10 days First symptoms appear in 21 to 30 days several wounds single wound Wound base is soft Wound base is hard Inflamed and painful sore throat on only one side Swollen tongues on both sides causes pain does not cause any pain

As with all suspected STDs, the doctor may also order tests to identify a possible infection with the HIV virus.

How is the treatment done?

Usually, the treatment of chancroid is done with the use of antibiotics prescribed by the doctor, which can be done in a single dose, or over a period of 3 to 15 days, according to the symptoms and degree of the infection.

In addition, it is recommended to maintain basic hygiene care, washing the area with warm water and, if necessary, with a soap for the genital area, to avoid possible infections. Intimate contact during treatment should also be avoided, as there is a high risk of transmitting the bacteria, even with the use of condoms.

Ideally, the partner who may have transmitted the disease should also be treated.

