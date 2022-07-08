Is drinking a lot of water bad for your health?

Water is extremely important for the human body because, in addition to being present in large amounts in all body cells, representing about 60% of body weight, it is also essential for the correct functioning of the entire metabolism.

While lack of water, known as dehydration, is more common and causes various health problems, such as severe headaches and even a slow heart rate, excess water can also affect health, especially by diluting the amount of sodium present. in the body, creating a situation that is known as hyponatremia.

Excess water in the body can happen in people who drink more than 1 liter of water per hour, but it is also common in high-intensity athletes who end up drinking a lot of water during training, but without replacing the amount of minerals that is being lost. .

How too much water is bad for your health

The presence of excess water in the body is known as “water intoxication” and happens when the volume of water in the body is too large, causing a dilution of available sodium in the body. When this happens, and the amount of sodium is below 135 mEq per liter of blood, the person ends up developing hyponatremia.

The lower the amount of sodium per liter of blood, that is, the more severe the hyponatremia, the greater the risk of affecting brain function and even causing permanent damage to brain tissue. This is mainly due to swelling of the brain, which causes brain cells to press against the bones of the skull, which can result in brain damage.

Excess water can be even more problematic in people who have heart or kidney disease, as sodium imbalance can affect heart function and excess water can impair kidney function.

Symptoms of excess water

When you drink too much water and you start to develop hyponatremia, neurological symptoms such as:

Headache;

Nausea and vomiting;

Lack of energy;

disorientation.

If hyponatremia is severe, with sodium values ​​lower than 120 mEq per liter of blood, even more serious signs such as lack of strength, double vision, difficulty breathing, convulsions, coma and even death can arise.

What to do in case of suspicion

If excessive water intake or a condition of “water intoxication” is suspected, it is very important to go to the hospital to start the appropriate treatment, which is usually done with serum in the vein to restore the amounts of minerals in the body, especially sodium.

Eating a small salty snack can help relieve some of the symptoms, such as headache or nausea, but it is always recommended to consult a doctor, to assess the need for more specialized treatment.

How much water is recommended?

The recommended amount of water per day varies depending on the age, weight and even fitness level of each person. However, the ideal is to avoid the consumption of more than 1 liter of water per hour, since this seems to be the maximum capacity of the kidney to eliminate excess water.

See better how much daily water is recommended by weight.