4 Types of Vinegar and Their Benefits

Vinegar can be made from wines, such as white, red or balsamic vinegar, or from rice, wheat and certain fruits, such as apples, grapes, kiwi and star fruit, and can be used to season meats. , salads and desserts or be added to juices.

Vinegar has an antibacterial action, helps to improve digestion, regulate blood sugar, promote weight loss, regulate fat metabolism and act as an antioxidant, thus helping to prevent diseases.

1. Alcohol Vinegar

White vinegar or alcohol vinegar is produced from the fermentation of alcohol from malt, corn or sugar cane, has a transparent color and is commonly used as a seasoning for meats and salads, being a good option to reduce the amount of salt used. to flavor food, because vinegar gives food enough flavor.

In addition, it is also the most used in the cleaning of fruits and vegetables, in addition to being able to act as a fabric softener, mildew remover and odor neutralizer, especially in plastic containers that have stored food and animal urine on carpets and mattresses.

2. Fruit Vinegar

The best known are apple and grape vinegars, but it is also possible to make vinegars from other fruits, such as kiwi, raspberry, passion fruit and sugar cane.

Apple cider vinegar is rich in antioxidants and nutrients like phosphorus, potassium, vitamin C and magnesium, while grape vinegar, also known as red wine vinegar, contains the antioxidants in purple grapes, which improve heart health and strengthen the immune system. See how apple cider vinegar can help you lose weight.

3. Balsamic Vinegar

It has a very dark color and denser consistency, having a bittersweet flavor that is usually combined as a seasoning for vegetable salads, meats, fish and sauces.

It is made from grapes, and provides the benefits of this fruit’s antioxidants, such as better cholesterol control, prevention of cardiovascular diseases and prevention of premature aging.

4. Rice Vinegar

Rice vinegar has the advantage of not containing sodium, a mineral that makes up table salt and is responsible for increasing blood pressure, and can be consumed more often by people with hypertension.

In addition, it can also contain antioxidants that help in preventing diseases and amino acids, which are parts of proteins that improve the functioning of the body. Its greatest use is in sushi, as it is part of the ingredients used to make the rice used in oriental foods.

Other uses of vinegar

Due to its antifungal and antibacterial properties, vinegar has long been used as a wound cleaning and disinfecting product.

In addition, vinegar is used to keep vegetables pickled, helping to give the food a new flavor. It also ensures good stomach acidity, which facilitates digestion and prevents intestinal infections, as stomach acidity helps to kill fungi and bacteria that may be in food. Also see how to use vinegar to control dandruff.

Nutritional information

