Human scabies: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

Human scabies, also known as scabies, is an infectious disease caused by the mite Sarcoptes Scabiei, that affects the skin and leads to the appearance of symptoms such as intense itching and redness.

This disease is easily transmitted between people of the same family through sharing clothes, sheets or towels, for example, and it is therefore recommended to avoid direct contact with the infected person’s skin or clothes, at least until the end of the day. treatment. Although it is also common in animals, scabies cannot be caught in dogs, as the parasites are different.

Scabies is curable through the treatment indicated by the dermatologist, which usually includes the use of medicines such as permethrin or benzoyl, which help to eliminate the mite and relieve the symptoms of scabies.

main symptoms

The most common symptom of human scabies is the appearance of a very intense itching of the skin, which worsens during the night. If you think you may have this disease, select which of the symptoms you are experiencing:

When it comes to the first infection, symptoms usually appear within 2 months, however in subsequent cases, symptoms can appear faster, appearing in less than 4 days.

When there are no symptoms, the disease can be transmitted from person to person. Therefore, if a case of scabies is identified in the family, it is important that all people with whom he had contact are tested so that appropriate treatment can be initiated, if necessary.

how is the transmission

Human scabies is a very contagious disease that can easily pass between people through direct skin contact. This is because the female mite Sarcoptes Scabiei lives and lays its eggs in the most superficial layer of the skin, facilitating its transmission.

In addition, the disease can be transmitted even if it is not causing symptoms yet. Thus, even if there is no suspicion of scabies, it is important to adopt care that avoids the transmission of this type of disease, such as:

Do not share bath towels;

Avoid sharing unwashed clothes;

Wash the skin at least once a day;

Avoid direct contact with people who live in places with poor hygiene conditions.

In the case of clothes that cannot be washed frequently, a good option is to put them inside a closed plastic bag while they are not being used, as this prevents the mite from being able to feed, eventually being eliminated.

how to treat scabies

Treatment for human scabies should be guided by a dermatologist, as it can vary depending on the severity of the infestation and the skin type of each person. However, it is typically done with scabies remedies like:

permethrin : is a cream that must be applied to the skin to eliminate the mite and its eggs. Can be used in adults, pregnant women and children over 2 years old;

: is a cream that must be applied to the skin to eliminate the mite and its eggs. Can be used in adults, pregnant women and children over 2 years old; crotamiton : can be purchased in the form of a cream or lotion that must be applied daily. Not to be used by pregnant or breastfeeding women;

: can be purchased in the form of a cream or lotion that must be applied daily. Not to be used by pregnant or breastfeeding women; ivermectin: is a pill that strengthens the immune system and helps to eliminate the mite. Not to be used by pregnant women, nursing mothers or children weighing less than 15 kg.

Generally, these remedies should be applied all over the body, from the neck down, and should be in contact with the skin for 8 hours, which is why it is recommended to do the treatment before bed. In addition, during the treatment it is still important to maintain proper body hygiene and wash all clothes, sheets or towels that have been in direct contact with the skin in hot water. See more about scabies remedies.

home remedy for scabies

An excellent natural home remedy to relieve the symptoms of scabies and make treatment easier is aloe vera gel. This gel has properties that soothe the skin, reduce itching and can help eliminate mites. To use this remedy, remove the gel from the inside of an aloe vera leaf and spread it over the affected regions, leaving it to act for at least 15 minutes. then wash the area with water and neutral pH soap.

Check out other recipes for natural remedies for scabies.